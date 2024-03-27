Watch Shakira play free pop-up show in New York’s Times Square to 40,000 fans

Shakira played a free pop-up show in front of a huge crowd in New York’s Times Square last night (March 26).

The Colombian star only announced the show on her social media channels hours before the show. By the time she took to the TSX Stage, around 40,000 fans had flocked to the square.

Opening the show with her 2006 smash ‘Hips Don’t Lie’, she went on to feature a number of tracks from her recently-released album ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’, including ‘Te Felicito’, ‘TQG’, ‘Como Donde y Cuando’ and ‘Punteria’. She rounded out her performance with a version of 2023 viral hit ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’.

Check out footage from the show below:

“I’m happy to be here surrounded by my Latin people,” Shakira told the crowd before leaving the stage. “Thank you, New York! Until next time. I love you very much!”

Shakira played the following songs at Times Square, NYC:

‘Hips Don’t Lie’

‘Te Felicito’ / ‘TQG’

‘Como Donde y Cuando’

‘Punteria’

‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’

Shakira’s 12th studio album was released last week (March 22). In a four-star review, NME wrote: “With a career that spans four decades, she continues to push the envelope for Latin pop music and make the genre a global event. All her previous records had at least one song in English, but this time, she opts to sing fully in Spanish. With this vulnerable yet versatile collection, Shakira shows there are no limits to the art of her catharsis through song.”

In December, an enormous statue of the singer was unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia. It measures 6.5 metres tall and depicts the popstar swivelling her hips in the move from the video for ‘Hips Don’t Lie’.

Shakira was also crowned 2023’s most searched musician according to Google’s 2023 Year In Search, after releasing her collaboration with producer Bizarrap, ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’, in January.