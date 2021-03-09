Watch the creepy trailer for new Amazon horror series ‘Them’

A new Amazon horror series has been announced featuring Us star Shahadi Wright Joseph.

Them is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on April 9 and bears some similarities to Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror film.

According to a synopsis, the 1950s set first season “centres on a Black family who move from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighbourhood during the period known as The Great Migration.

Advertisement

“The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.” You can watch the trailer for the series below.

Also starring in Them are Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Melody Hurd and True Blood star Ryan Kwanten. It comes from breakout creator Little Marvin and fellow executive producer Lena Waithe.

Meanwhile, Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya is in talks to reunite with director Peele on his new film.

The actor, who played Chris in Peele’s 2017 debut feature, is currently in negotiations to join the project, which has set a July 22, 2022, release date.

Details regarding the film are being kept secret, but Hustlers star Keke Palmer has signed on to star. Peele has written the script, and will be directing and producing.

Advertisement

He’s also set to produce a remake of Wes Craven’s 1991 horror The People Under the Stairs.

Kaluuya is currently starring in Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah as the late Black Panther leader Fred Hampton. Jesse Plemons, who also stars, has equally been offered a role in Peele’s new film.

In a four-star review of the film, NME said: “Judas And The Black Messiah feels like it needs to be seen.

“Far from just a mini-biopic about a shameful chapter of American history, and way more than a simple character study from two of the best actors around, this is angry, important, relevant filmmaking about a message that matters.”