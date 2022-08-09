Watch the official first trailer for ‘Rick and Morty’ season six

The first trailer for season six of Rick and Morty has dropped – watch it below.

Though it’s only 30 seconds long, the “extended promo” (shared on August 6) packs in a lot of action and raises exciting questions for fans as to the adventures ahead.

Opening with echoes of dialogue from previous seasons – “You can’t outrun your past, Rick”, “Someone’s trying to kill us”, “Someone’s always trying to kill us” – we see Rick say, “Say goodbye to the Citadel, fellas!” before pressing a large red button that reads “DISENGAGE”.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Morty uses a yellow portal gun to enter a universe where he realises Rick isn’t the most intelligent being, as the voice-over declares: “The universe as we all know it, has ended – but don’t let that get you down.”

Watch the Rick and Morty season six extended promo below:

Yesterday (August 7), the official Rick and Morty Twitter shared a second teaser named ‘Wormaggedon: A Citadel Secret’, thought to be the name of episode one of the upcoming season.

In the teaser, the shot moves in on a giant egg suspended in a tube, before the science lab in which it sits sparks with electricity, bursting into flames as the ominous refrain of ‘For The Damaged Coda’, a song by Blonde Redhead synonymous with foreboding events in Rick and Morty, begins to play.

Upon the announcement of its September 4 air date on Adult Swim, fans were also told of a “unique way to be part of the fun”, now revealed – thanks to the caption alongside yesterday’s tweet, #Wormaggedon and a link to the official website – to be “a countdown to Wormaggedon”, viewable on the show’s official website.

The events of season six are set to follow-up those of season five, which ended with a looming question of how to redefine the multiverse, with even more questions about the fate of the titular duo.

Earlier this month, the show’s co-creator Justin Roiland called the upcoming season “fucking incredible”, describing it as a return to form. “I will say that it’s a bit more canonical,” Roiland told IGN at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. “It really rewards fans of the show that have been watching up to this point.

“I didn’t particularly think season five was bad, but season six is fucking amazing. It really is a fucking quality season.”

Ricky and Morty’s season six premiere next month will mark nearly a year since the sci-fi animation was on screens, following the conclusion of season five on September 5, 2021.