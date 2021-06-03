Wes Anderson, Sean Penn and more set for Cannes line up

The line-up for this year’s Cannes film festival has been unveiled – you can see the full list of films below.

More than 2500 films were submitted for consideration to be included in this year’s festival, of which just 24 were selected for the event’s main competition.

Two of the films included are carried forward from last year’s event after being unveiled but not formally screened.

One of these is Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. Set in a newspaper office in France, Anderson’s follow-up to 2018’s Isle of Dogs stars Benicio Del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and more.

Other standout films on show will be Flag Day which has been directed by Sean Penn; he also stars in the film as a bank robber alongside his daughter Dylan.

Another is Mothering Sunday, Eva Husson’s adaptation of Graham Swift’s WW1-set novel about a doomed romance. Starring Colin Firth, Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor, their presence at Cannes looks unlikely due to ongoing travel restrictions with the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, musical film Annette, which is written by Sparks brothers Ron and Russell Mael, and stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, is set to open the festival. Directed by Holy Motors‘ Leos Carax, the film sees the Star Wars actor play a standup comedian opposite Oscar-winner Cotillard’s internationally famous singer.

The official synopsis says the film describes it as “the story of Henry, a standup comedian with a fierce sense of humour, and Ann, a singer of international renown…They are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamorous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives.”

Jodie Foster meanwhile is set to receive an honorary award at this year’s Cannes film festival. Foster will be the festival’s guest of honour at the event’s opening ceremony on July 6 where she will receive an honorary Palme d’Or.

Speaking about the award, Foster said: “Cannes is a festival to which I owe so much, it has completely changed my life. Although I had directed before, my first time on the Croisette was a defining moment for me.

“Showcasing one of my films here has always been a dream … Cannes is a festival by auteur film-makers who honour artists.”

The festival runs for 10 days from July 6.

Competition films

Annette, Leos Carax (opening film)

The Story of My Wife, Ildikó Enyedi

Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven

Bergman Island, Mia-Hansen-Love

Drive My Car, Rysuke Hamaguchi

Ha’Berech (Ahed’s Knee), Nadav Lapid

Casablanca Beats, Nabil Ayouch

Compartment No 6, Juho Kuosmanen

The Worst Person in the World, Joachim Trier

La Fracture, Catherine Corsini

The Restless, Joachim Lafosse

Paris 13th District, Jacques Audiard

Lingui, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Memoria, Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Nitram, Justin Kurzel

France, Bruno Dumont

Petrov’s Flu, Kirill Serebrennikov

Red Rocket, Sean Baker

Flag Day, Sean Penn

The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson

Titane, Julia Ducournau

Tre Piani, Nanni Moretti

Tour S’Est Bien Passe, François Ozon

A Hero, Asghar Farhadi

Out of Competition

De Son Vivant, Emmanuelle Bercot

Stillwater, Tom McCarthy

The Velvet Underground, Todd Haynes

Bac Nord, Cédric Jiminez

Aline, Valérie Lemercier

Emergency Declaration, Han Jae-Rim



Midnight Screenings

Bloody Oranges, Jean-Christophe Meurisse

Cannes Premiers

Evolution, Kornel Mundruczo

Cow, Andrea Arnold

Mothering Sunday, Eva Husson

Love Songs For Tough Guys, Samuel Benchetrit

In Front Of Your Face, Hong Sang-soo

Hold Me Tight, Mathieu Amalric

Deception, Arnaud Desplechin

Val, Ting Poo, Leo Scott

JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, Oliver Stone

Jane By Charlotte, Charlotte Gainsbourg

Special Screenings

H6, Yi Yi

Black Notebooks, Shlomi Elkabetz

Mariner Of The Mountains, Karim Ainouz

Babi Yar. Context, Sergei Loznitsa

The Year Of The Everlasting Storm, Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, David Lowery, Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Un Certain Regard

Moneyboys, CB Yi

Blue Bayou, Justin Chon

Freda, Gessica Geneus

Delo (House Arrest), Alexey German Jr

Bonne Mere, Hafsia Herzi

Noche de Fuego, Tatiana Huezo

Lamb, Valdimar Johansson

Commitment Hasan, Hasan Semih Kaplanoglu

After Yang, Kogonada

Let There Be Morning, Eran Kolirin

Unclenching the Fists, Kira Kovalenko

Women Do Cry, Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Rehana Maryam Noor, Abdullah Mohammad Saad

Great Freedom, Sebastian Meise

La Civil, Teodora Ana Mihai

Gaey Wa’r, Na Jiazuo

The Innocents, Eskil Vogt

Un Monde, Laura Wandel