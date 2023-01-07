Willow shares in-studio snap with St. Vincent

Willow Smith has shared a picture from the studio featuring St. Vincent, leading many fans to believe a collaboration is in the works.

The photo, which was shared on Willow’s instagram, sees St. Vincent adjusting some recording equipment.

“Circutcircus <>” Willow captioned the post, with St. Vincent replying to say, “Call me patchbay princess,” followed by a series of red hearts.

St. Vincent’s last album, ‘Daddy’s Home’, was released in 2021. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “this ’70s funk pastiche is her warmest album yet”.

“I wanted to tell my story with a level of humour and compassion,” she said of the record in an NME Big Read interview.

More recently, St. Vincent has launched a podcast about the history or rock music and joined Metallica onstage for a performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’. She’s also set to support Red Hot Chili Peppers on their 2023 tour – get dates and ticket details here.

Willow, meanwhile, released her ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ album in October. “You can tell the star is using her influences to make her own seminal sound,” NME wrote in a four-star review.

The following month, she appeared onstage with The Smashing Pumpkins to perform ‘Cherub Rock’. It followed collaborations with Yungblud, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly.

Willow has previously teased a collaboration with KennyHoopla. “We’ve definitely been throwing around ideas and getting in the studio to have fun, so I definitely feel like something’s gonna come soon,” she told NME.

Talking about her ongoing exploration of guitar music, she added at the time: “There’s a certain level of reckless abandon that comes with rock music. Specifically, I think the magnitude of oppression that any minority in America has historically experienced, it puts something inside of us that makes us want to growl a little bit and scream. I think pop-punk is a very beautiful expression of that.”

During a recent In Conversation interview with NME, Willow spoke about what she looks for in a collaborator. “Someone [who] is open to being experimental, and to doing things that other people may not be into doing,” she said. “And I just look for a friend. Like, if I really love you and you inspire me as a person, I’m down. I love working with people who I love – that’s really the only criteria.”