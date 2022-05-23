Yeo Jin-goo grows suspicious of Moon Ga-young in new ‘Link’ teaser

South Korean cable network tvN has shared a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama Link, starring Yeo Jin-goo (Hotel Del Luna) and Moon Ga-young (True Beauty).

In Link, Yeo stars as executive chef Eun Gye-hoon, while Moon (True Beauty) plays a probationary employee at a Western restaurant, Noh Da-hyun. A supernatural phenomenon links the pair, and Gye-hoon begins to feel Da-hyun’s every emotion as she goes about her daily life.

The new trailer begins with a monologue by Da-hyun, where she says that she has been plagued with misfortune throughout her life. “I’m unlucky in all kinds of ways, but I especially have bad luck with love,” she says, as translated by Soompi. “Then… you appeared,” she adds, as Gye-hoon comes to her rescue when she appears to be getting chased.

Advertisement

Intrigued by Da-hyun’s intense emotions, which he now shares, Gye-hoon asks what happened the night prior, as flashbacks show a limp human hand hanging out of a cooler. “No, I didn’t do it with a knife,” she exclaims, and Gye-hoon begins to grow suspicious of her behaviour.

Link is helmed by director and producer No Sang-hoon, who had previously worked on dramas like When The Camellia Blooms, Girls’ Generation 1979 and Hello Monster. Joining him is screenwriter Kwon Ki-yong, who last worked on 2017’s law romantic-comedy Suspicious Partner. Notably, the pair had previously collaborated on several past projects.

The upcoming series is set to premiere via tvN on June 6 at 10:30pm KST, replacing the currently-airing Military Prosecutor Doberman starring My Name’s Ahn Bo-hyun.