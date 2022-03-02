The BandLab NME Awards 2022: all the action in glorious photos

And we’re back! The BandLab NME Awards 2022 has returned in its wonderfully lively and drunken glory, as tonight, a bevy of the music world’s biggest and brightest stars take to London’s O2 Brixton Academy.
As artists and bands gather to celebrate a brilliant year in music, follow the night as it unfolds through stunning photos, as captured by our team of roving snappers. Here you’ll find all the best bits: stunning red carpet looks, huge performances, extra special guests and many unfiltered shenanigans. Here’s all the action as it happens…
1Let’s get this party started
Nova Twins are in the zone. Let the chaos commence…
2BERWYN hit the red carpet
The Romford-raised rapper channelled mega Stone Roses vibes with his bucket hat. Groovy AF.
3CHVRCHES looked super snazzy
The trio are up for Best Band In The World supported by Pizza Express, as well as Best Song by a UK Artist for their Robert Smith team-up, ‘How Not To Drown’.
4And so did Adam Lambert
Fierce!
5Heeeeeere’s Aitch!
Show us your special moves!
6FKA twigs brought some serious style
Out youngest-ever Godlike Genius stunned on the red carpet.
7Foals! Foals! Foals!
Looking sharp, fellas.
8It’s only bloody Francis Bourgeois
King of TikTok. King of trainspotting. King of our hearts.
9Fender & co. brought the sax appeal
The North Shields rocker and his band (including his iconic bucket hatted saxophonist!) kicked things off with a rousing rendition of ‘Seventeen Going Under’.
10Wish you were here, R Kid
Brix Smith accepted the Music Moment Of The Year Award on behalf of Liam Gallagher.
11Bimini and Adam Lambert presented the Best TV Series award
“You look so sexy, you make me wanna overthrow the government,” the UK drag icon told Lambert. Saucy!
12CHVRCHES x Robert Smith x Jehnny Beth
A bunch of legends shared the stage as The Cure frontman and Scottish trio picked up their Best Song From The UK gong for their stellar team-up ‘How Not To Drown’.
13The dream team lit up the stage
Sigrid and Griff, winners of the Best Collaboration award, delivered an epic rendition of their recent single, ‘Head On Fire’.
14Best friends forever
Sigrid shared a joke with Griff as she presented her pal with the NME Radar Award.
15Dick and Dom hit the NME bungalow
Just look at them, the happy little scamps!
16“You’re just like a dream”
Robert Smith and CHVRCHES treated O2 Brixton Academy to an electric performance of ‘Just Like Heaven’. Lucky us!
17All hail Boy George
A silly pose? Tick. Some fabulous eyeshadow? Tick. A brilliant, view-blocking hat? TICK!
18We love you BERWYN, we do!
Middle fingers up if you’ve just won Best New Act From The UK!
19A dynamic duo
Lady Leshurr and Daisy May Cooper presented the show with legendary enthusiasm.
20Rina Sawayama won Best Live Act Supported By Grolsch
Pixels, assemble! The boundary-breaking star picked up her first-ever NME award in front of a legion of fans.
21…before she entered full rockstar mode
Rina showed us all how to headbang as she stormed through a striking rendition of ‘XS’.
22Nia Archives delivered an inspiring speech
“It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter where you come from, you can do whatever you like and you can make something of yourself,” said the Bradford-born artist, as she collected her Best Producer award.
23FKA twigs put on an breathtaking show
Our Godlike Genius performed ‘Caprisongs’ highlight ‘Tears In The Club’ for the stars assembled at the O2 Brixton Academy.
24A very wholesome moment
Musical talent is truly in the blood. The legendary Neneh Cherry accepted the Icon Award from her daughter, pop hero Mabel.
25Bring Me The Horizon opened up the mosh pit
Closing the show, the Sheffield metallers brought the fire (and the chaos).
26Always crowdsurf responsibly
Oiiiiii! Frontman Oli Sykes got stuck right in.
27Oh what a night!
The band, who won Best Live Act supported by Pizza Express, rounded off an explosive set with ‘Throne’.
Check back at NME.com for more action from the BandLab NME Awards 2022