NME AwardsBandLab NME Awards 2022

The BandLab NME Awards 2022: all the action in glorious photos

Music's finest have descended on the O2 Brixton Academy once again…

By Sophie Williams
CHVRCHES
Chvrches and Robert Smith performing at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 (Picture: Andy Ford / NME)

And we’re back! The BandLab NME Awards 2022 has returned in its wonderfully lively and drunken glory, as tonight, a bevy of the music world’s biggest and brightest stars take to London’s O2 Brixton Academy.

As artists and bands gather to celebrate a brilliant year in music, follow the night as it unfolds through stunning photos, as captured by our team of roving snappers. Here you’ll find all the best bits: stunning red carpet looks, huge performances, extra special guests and many unfiltered shenanigans. Here’s all the action as it happens…

1
Let’s get this party started

Nova Twins at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Nova Twins are in the zone. Let the chaos commence…

2
BERWYN hit the red carpet

BERWYN at the BandLab NME Awards 2022
Tristan Fewings/NME

The Romford-raised rapper channelled mega Stone Roses vibes with his bucket hat. Groovy AF.

3
CHVRCHES looked super snazzy

CHVRCHES on the BandLab NME Awards 2022 red carpet
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The trio are up for Best Band In The World supported by Pizza Express, as well as Best Song by a UK Artist for their Robert Smith team-up, ‘How Not To Drown’.

4
And so did Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert on the BandLab NME Awards 2022 red carpet interview
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Fierce!

5
Heeeeeere’s Aitch!

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Show us your special moves!

6
FKA twigs brought some serious style

FKA Twigs on the BandLab NME Awards 2022 red carpet

Out youngest-ever Godlike Genius stunned on the red carpet.

7
Foals! Foals! Foals!

Foals on the BandLab NME Awards 2022 red carpet interview indie sleaze
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Looking sharp, fellas.

8
It’s only bloody Francis Bourgeois

Francis Bourgois on the BandLab NME Awards 2022 red carpet
David M. Benett/Getty Images

King of TikTok. King of trainspotting. King of our hearts.

9
Fender & co. brought the sax appeal

Sam Fender performing at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

The North Shields rocker and his band (including his iconic bucket hatted saxophonist!) kicked things off with a rousing rendition of ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

10
Wish you were here, R Kid

BandLab NME Awards 2022 Music Moment Of The Year Liam Gallagher free NHS gig presented by Brix Smith

Brix Smith accepted the Music Moment Of The Year Award on behalf of Liam Gallagher.

11
Bimini and Adam Lambert presented the Best TV Series award

Bimini Bon Boulash and Adam Lambert presenting at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

“You look so sexy, you make me wanna overthrow the government,” the UK drag icon told Lambert. Saucy!

12
CHVRCHES x Robert Smith x Jehnny Beth

CHVRCHES and Robert Smith accepting the award for Best Song From A UK Artist at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A bunch of legends shared the stage as The Cure frontman and Scottish trio picked up their Best Song From The UK gong for their stellar team-up ‘How Not To Drown’.

13
The dream team lit up the stage

Griff and Sigrid performing at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Sigrid and Griff, winners of the Best Collaboration award, delivered an epic rendition of their recent single, ‘Head On Fire’.

14
Best friends forever

Griff and Sigrid win Best Collaboration at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for Head On Fire

Sigrid shared a joke with Griff as she presented her pal with the NME Radar Award.

15
Dick and Dom hit the NME bungalow

Just look at them, the happy little scamps!

16
“You’re just like a dream”

Robert Smith and CHVRCHES treated O2 Brixton Academy to an electric performance of ‘Just Like Heaven’. Lucky us!

17
All hail Boy George

A silly pose? Tick. Some fabulous eyeshadow? Tick. A brilliant, view-blocking hat? TICK!

18
We love you BERWYN, we do!

BERWYN wins Best New Act From The UK Supported By Music Venue Trust at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Middle fingers up if you’ve just won Best New Act From The UK!

19
A dynamic duo

Lady Leshurr and Daisy May Cooper presented the show with legendary enthusiasm.

20
Rina Sawayama won Best Live Act Supported By Grolsch

Rina Sawayama accepting the trophy for Best Live Act Supported By Grolsch at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Pixels, assemble! The boundary-breaking star picked up her first-ever NME award in front of a legion of fans.

21
…before she entered full rockstar mode

Rina showed us all how to headbang as she stormed through a striking rendition of ‘XS’.

22
Nia Archives delivered an inspiring speech

Nia Archives accepts Best Producer Supported By BandLab at the BandLab NME Awards 2022
Andy Ford/NME

“It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter where you come from, you can do whatever you like and you can make something of yourself,” said the Bradford-born artist,  as she collected her Best Producer award.

23
FKA twigs put on an breathtaking show

Our Godlike Genius performed ‘Caprisongs’ highlight ‘Tears In The Club’ for the stars assembled at the O2 Brixton Academy.

24
A very wholesome moment

Musical talent is truly in the blood. The legendary Neneh Cherry accepted the Icon Award from her daughter, pop hero Mabel.

25
Bring Me The Horizon opened up the mosh pit

bring me the horizon
Ben McCord/NME

Closing the show, the Sheffield metallers brought the fire (and the chaos).

26
Always crowdsurf responsibly 

Oiiiiii! Frontman Oli Sykes got stuck right in.

27
Oh what a night!

Bring Me The Horizon
Jen McCord/NME

The band, who won Best Live Act supported by Pizza Express, rounded off an explosive set with ‘Throne’.

