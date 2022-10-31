Brazil election: Entertainment world reacts to Lula defeating Bolsonaro

The entertainment world has reacted to Lula defeating Jair Bolsonaro in a hard-fought election in Brazil.

Votes were counted yesterday (October 30) with left-wing candidate Lula gaining 50.9 per cent of the vote over Bolsonaro, who has held the position of president since January 2019. Lula was previously president from 2003-2011.

In his victory speech, the 77-year-old said: “We are going to live new times of peace, love and hope.

“I will govern for 215m Brazilians … and not just for those who voted for me. There are not two Brazils. We are one country, one people – a great nation. It is in nobody’s interests to live in a country that is divided and in a constant state of war.”

After news of his victory came through, figures from across the politics and entertainment world have been reacting on social media.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: “This is a victory for social justice, Indigenous rights and the future of humanity. The global struggle for equality, democracy and peace goes on. Lula’s triumph proves that, together, we can win.”

US president Joe Biden also congratulated Lula, saying: “I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead.”

Musicians to support and congratulate Lula included Garbage, Yungblud and more, with the latter writing: “beautiful brazil im sending all my love to you today. i pray your countries future is filled with joy, acceptance and love! my heart is with you all. i support Lula in this incredibly important election.”

Congratulations Brazil! ♥️ — Garbage (@garbage) October 30, 2022

beautiful brazil im sending all my love to you today.i pray your countries future is filled with joy, acceptance and love! my heart is with you all. i support Lula in this incredibly important election. 🇧🇷🖤 — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) October 30, 2022

Good job Brazil ♥️ — FINNEAS (@finneas) October 30, 2022

I support Lula in this crucial Brazilian election. Hoping for a future of love and acceptance for the beautiful people of Brazil. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) October 30, 2022

They defeated extremism and fascism in Brazil. Let’s do it in America. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 30, 2022