Twitter confirms that Donald Trump’s ban is permanent

Twitter has confirmed that Donald Trump has been permanently banned from using their platform.

The former US President, who left office last month and is currently the subject of an impeachment trial in the US Senate, was banned from Twitter after his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on January 6.

Speaking to CNBC yesterday (February 10), Twitter’s chief financial officer Ned Segal confirmed that Trump would never be allowed back on their social media platform – even if he ran for office again in the future.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” Segal said.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO or you are a former or current public official," says $TWTR CFO @nedsegal on if President Trump's account could be restored. pic.twitter.com/ZZxascb9Rz — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 10, 2021

Segal added: “Whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official. Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.

“He was removed [from Twitter] when he was president, and there’d be no difference for anybody who is a public official once they’ve been removed from the service.”

Trump could be barred from running for President again if he is convicted at his impeachment trial, although that outcome looks unlikely given that a two-thirds majority will be required to convict Trump in the evenly split 100-seat Senate.

An acquittal looks far more likely, given that the vast majority of Republican senators have remained loyal to the former president so far.

Speaking to NME recently, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl described the Capitol riot as “the craziest fucking shit I’ve ever seen in my entire life”.