When Doves guitarist Jez Williams first told NME that their Warehouse Project performance in October 2010 would be their “last gig for a long, long, long time – if not indefinitely”, it looked like we’d witnessed the last broadcast from one of Manchester’s finest bands.

No clear reason was given for the lengthy hiatus other than the Manc trio “needed a break” and they were pursuing other “musical ventures”. The tragic circumstances surrounding the recording sessions of their last album ‘Kingdom Of Rust’ can’t have helped, though, with frontman Jimi Goodwin losing his father midway through.

Murmurings later surfaced in 2014 that all was not lost when Goodwin confirmed the threesome hadn’t split, during promotion for his solo album ‘Odludek’. But it took another five years before Doves eventually came out of hiding following a triumphant comeback show at the Royal Albert Hall. And now, 11 years on Jimi, Jez and Andy have finally dropped their fifth album ‘The Universal Want’.

It’s a rare thing to find a record that flows from start to finish after such a lengthy break. Just ask The Stone Roses – even they struggled to rustle up two half-baked songs during their tumultuous third coming in 2016.