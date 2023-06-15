fromis_9 – ‘Unlock My World’ review: a treasure trove of pop gems

For close to a year, things have been pretty quiet for fromis_9. After Jang Gyu-ri, who has long been the most recognisable member of the group, left last July, the fate of the girl group was in limbo. But, here we are. fromis_9 have made their first comeback as an octet to assure us that their story is far from over. Aptly titled ‘Unlock My World’, fromis_9’s first-ever full-length studio album is a delectable taster of their musical palette, and ushers in a new era for the octet.

Leading the charge is title track ‘#menow’, in which the girl group re-introduce themselves: “Feel me now / No more hiding, I like it just as I am / So new, the me now / This is me, what do you think?” This jubilant ode to self-love sets the tone for the rest of the record, and brings to the fore a more mature, introspective side of the group as they make a timely exploration into their identity.

Musically, the song shies away from catchy, memorable moments that make your usual fromis_9 single so addictive. For what it is, ‘#menow’ is still a charming dance track and a satisfying listen. Although it’s not the most memorable of fromis_9’s title tracks (and to be fair, it’s not easy to contend with the likes of ‘DM’ and ‘Love Bomb’) this gently uplifting pop number remains a pleasant addition to their discography.

Advertisement

Unlike its lead single, the album’s opening track ‘Attitude’ offers a far more exhilarating experience right off the bat with its chic dance-pop instrumental. “I’m leaving today / Bye, bye, bye / That’s my attitude / Far away, oh, oh, oh,” they deliver coolly, layers of distorted vocals coupling with the song’s masterful production to craft a beautifully hypnotising soundscape. It’s a gorgeous introduction to the record, acting as a portal to fromis_9’s world.

‘Unlock My World’ also contains the group’s first duet tracks in four years – Jiwon and Chaeyoung’s ‘Wishlist’, and Seoyeon and Nagyung’s ‘In The Mirror’ – the latter of which is a delightful blend of fromis_9’s signature electronic pop with a touch of sultriness. On the other hand, the mid-tempo R&B of ‘Wishlist’ is a pleasant listen, though its lyrics (“You packaged me with all your faves / Full of filters and all these frames / Ain’t gon’ try to fit into it”) leave much to be desired.

Unit tracks ‘Don’t Care’ and ‘Prom Night’ take on a more light-hearted tone, revitalising the album at its midpoint with rhythm-heavy dance beats and an energising groove. Sung by Jiwon, Jisun, Seoyeon and Nagyung, ‘Don’t Care’ immediately commands attention with its funky disco-inspired instrumental and deliciously rhythmic bassline. Bursting with a hopeful, optimistic energy, Jiwon and Nagyung positively soar in killer vocal-focused moments just before the chorus kicks in and gets the party going.

A smattering of UK garage elevates the bouncy melodies of ‘Prom Night’ (sung by Saerom, Hayoung, Chaeyoung and Jiheon) a sleek yet playful dance-pop number that sparkles with a sense of wonder as they urge the listener to “dance like no one’s watching”. Coming a close second to ‘Attitude’ as the record’s most mesmerising track, ‘Prom Night’ is a downright dizzying experience – in a very good way.

Smoothly bringing us back to fromis_9 as a whole is ‘Bring It On’, a minimalistic R&B pop song punctuated by breezy whistles and the entrancing twangs of a traditional string instrument. Subdued but never boring, it quietly takes its place as one of the girl group’s strongest B-sides of all time. Meanwhile, ‘What I Want’ is every bit as gratifying as previous singles ‘DM’ and ‘Feel Good’, and could easily have been the record’s title track.

A cosy R&B track with mellow city-pop leanings, the languid ‘My Night Routine’ gently rounds things out as the album nears its conclusion, guiding us down from the high of previous tracks for heartfelt closing track ‘Eye Contact’. While most of the record speaks of self-love and independence, fromis_9 acknowledge that the journey isn’t always easy, offering a hand to hold along the way.

Few K-pop groups have been able to display such natural growth over their careers as they (and their producers) focus on chasing trends, but the octet have proven to be the rare exception. Despite some missteps, ‘Unlock My World’ allows us to witness how far fromis_9’s identity – now in full bloom – has come, and points to even greater things to come.

Details

Advertisement