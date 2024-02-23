Lair – ‘Ngélar’ review: sweltering tropical psychedelia straight from the Panturan heartlands

The music of Indonesian sextet Lair has always been one of locality and place, their music inseparable from the Jatiwangi earth from which their instruments are made. Despite this, the band aren’t just local heroes in the West Java city: they’ve toured widely since forming in 2018, including spending seven months of 2022 taking their danceable and irresistibly joyous folk-funk to cities as scattered as Toronto, Oslo, Berlin, Chiang Mai, and Manila.

‘Ngélar’ continues the band’s outward-looking trajectory by linking up with Tokyo/Rotterdam-based label Guruguru Brain, whose head honcho Go Kurosawa (formerly of Kikagaku Moyo) also produced the album. The result is also a confident musical step forward, the sound of a performance-honed and road-tested band exploring new avenues of intensity and variety without sacrificing what made them so enjoyable in the first place.

Opener ‘Tatalu’ is a brilliant example. The track is a barn-storming three-minute workout of fuzzed-out guitar noodling, frantic percussion, and wordless group vocals that draws heavily on the rhythms and patterns of Chinese lion dance performances. Lair have always flirted with the ecstatic and the psychedelic, but on ‘Tatalu’ they embrace it wholeheartedly. This loud and intoxicating opener sets a high bar – but one that Lair, cleverly, don’t necessarily keep reaching for the rest of the album.

Instead, ‘Ngélar’ is an album of ebbs and flows, with slower, more considered songs interspersed between more upbeat tracks. Lair have never shied away from slower tempos, and on ‘Ngélar’ they reap the mood-setting and narrative benefits of easing the foot off the gas and focusing on atmosphere and tension. Witness the appropriately titled hypnagogia of ‘Hareeng’ (‘In Delirium’) or the tightly coiled tension of ‘Bangkai Belantara’ (‘The Ruins of the Forest’), both of which serve as perfect foils to the joyous ‘Boa-Boa’ (‘Perhaps’) or the duelling guitars and edgy danceability of ‘Setan Dolbon’ (‘The Demon, Dolbon’).

The latter is a particular highlight, and not just because it’s one of the more danceable cuts. While the upbeat bounce and slinky groove are guaranteed to whip any live crowd into a frenzy, Lair aren’t content just playing it straight – fitting for a song about a case of allegedly demonic public defecation in Burujul Wetan, Jatiwangi. ‘Setan Dolbon’ shifts gears two-thirds of the way in, morphing into a cacophonic chant of “serangan setan” (“attack of the demons”) that’s as powerful as it is unexpected. It’s a brief interlude, but one that sticks with you long after the song and album end. In some ways, it sounds more like something we’d hear from Senyawa than a self-described soul/funk outfit.

Any mention of ‘Setan Dolbon’ and ‘Bangkai Belantara’ would be remiss without acknowledging the contributions of vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Monica Hapsari (of Pandai Besi fame). Her powerful vocals, synth work, and experimental compositional tendencies grace both tracks (and a third: ‘Kawin Tebu’, which translates as ‘Mingling of the Noble Cane’), pushing Lair into new sonic territories. And even though she’s only present on three of the ten tracks on ‘Ngélar’, it’s hard not to hear a spillover effect on the rest of the songs. Lair’s headier, more psychedelic direction here marks a definitive departure from their 2019 debut.

This isn’t to say that ‘Ngélar’ is so different it’ll alienate fans of Lair’s previous work. It’s still recognisably Lair, just more: by turns louder, moodier, and deeper, ‘Ngélar’ is a great example of a band pushing themselves and sounding all the better for it. Sure, it may lack a monster dance track like ‘Nalar’, but that’s a small price to pay for all the joys ‘Ngélar’ has to offer.

