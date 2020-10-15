Lucia & The Best Boys – ‘The State of Things’ EP review: ’80s sheen and a truly remarkable voice

In recent years, few cities can boast the type of raw creativity and talent seen from Glasgow. A hotbed of musical talent has emerged across the city, with the likes of goth-pop phenomenon The Ninth Wave and the thumping guitar rhythms of Luna The Professor supporting and challenging each other to up the game with every show and release.

Lucia & The Best Boys have been at its core since early 2017. Sold-out gigs in the city’s most-famed venues, while each release since the ‘Best Boy’ EP – including 2020’s ‘Eternity’ – builds on the indie beginnings into something far more grandiose.

‘The State of Things’ gleans a whole new sound and persona from Lucia, as the sensitive and heartfelt lyrics in this EP act entirely different to that of ‘Eternity’. Instead, raw heartbreak emerges on ‘Let Go’: “It’s okay if you want to let go, if there’s no way for me to make you stay”, lead singer Lucia Fairfull belts out with serious gusto.

‘Perfectly Untrue’ begins with a catchy guitar rhythm which, with the harmonies and ‘80s energy, indicates a maturing sound. ‘Forever Forget’ harnesses this also but Lucia’s husky tone – a totally unique one, at that – adds something truly special to every moment. When ‘Let Go’ takes things down a notch, Lucia’s vocals showcase both strength and vulnerability – it’s spectacular.

Although the Glasgow scene’s vibrant live scene is on pause for a little while longer, Lucia’s new EP, shows that their creativity certainly won’t be stopped.

Details

Release date: October 9

October 9 Record label: Sweet Jane