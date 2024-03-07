Memory Drawers – ‘Memory Drawers’ review: Philippines dream pop band descend into grief on strong debut

Dream pop – a genre that’s currently enjoying a revival, powered by the popularity of #shoegaze on TikTok – can sometimes drift in a forgettable haze, without many tunes nor hooks. That’s not the case with Filipino band Memory Drawers, whose self-titled debut is full of melodies that linger.

Though this is the first official full-length by Kevin Ingco, Andrea Alegre and Paula Castillo, the trio have known each other a long time. Songwriters Ingco and Castillo met in 2014 and started writing songs together, while Ingco and Alegre have been friends since high school. They took a year to record this stylish album that combines the more elegant elements of shoegaze/dream pop – chiming guitars paired with buttery ’80s synths, dry drumbeats and whispery vocals – with a rich sense of melody.

Opener ‘Hart’ and ‘Maybe’ begin the record on a more organic tone: rainy-day melodies anchored on ’90s college rock guitars and lo-fi bedroom beats. But just when you feel ready to peg the record on that, the Radio Dept-esque ‘Luuv’ shows the band’s lighter side. Built on a colourful retro synth hook and sparse sequenced beats, the tune offers a welcome throwback with a dual-vocal approach à la classic duos such as Sonny & Cher. Elsewhere, they lean into the ‘pop’ in dream pop: hear the playful opening riff of ‘Lovingly’, or the catchy guitar solo at the end of ‘Maybe’.

Advertisement

The album mostly explores themes of loss and grief. ‘… For Any of This’ details the dying throes of a relationship: “We started half-hearted / Let’s end it, just like we started / I’ve no time for a promise / I’ve no time for a fight / So won’t you take a walk with me / Just for the night”. And ‘Lovingly’ is about the painful loss of intimacy: “Look at her, and her dreams of your embrace / Oh, I’ve never, never, never seen / A face so out of place”.

There are moments of fleeting joy in that song, but they are inevitably framed by pessimism and regret: “What a joy, oh what a joy it’s been / Thinking of the places that we’ve never, never seen / What a day, oh what a lovely day / To kiss the sky and maybe say goodbye”. It speaks to the consistency with which Memory Drawers circle grief, so much so that it feels like a default setting for them – the way songs emerge from their collective inspiration – rather than a cheesy contrivance.

While ‘Memory Drawers’ is a strong debut, the elements are there for a truly remarkable album later. Between Ingco’s superb guitar work and its interplaying with the twin voices of the soulful Alegre and the hazy Castillo, not to mention the band’s knack for fusing a hummable tune with dream pop aesthetics, the template is there for greatness.

Notable, too is the undercurrent of sonic adventure here. It shows up in snatches, like the sparse bass-led breakdown at the bridge of ‘Esc Esc Esc’ or the rockabilly guitar solo that plays out at the end of ‘Hart’. When Memory Drawers find the right balance between experimentation and a good tune, they will deliver an excellent record. For now, they’ve made a great start.

Details: