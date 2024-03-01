Taeyong – ‘Tap’ review: K-pop star proves he’s more than his eccentricities

Taeyong has never been afraid to dive into his eccentricities. Over his nearly a decade in music, the NCT leader has shown his penchant for the unconventional, be it with his solo work (namely last year’s ‘SHALALA’) or the tracks he’s co-written and -produced for his boyband. Though, the K-pop idol proves that he has a lot more up his sleeves with his new solo release, ‘Tap’, where he moves away from his quirky approach to hip-hop towards a more varied palette of styles.

However, this is still Taeyong we are talking about, and his artistically oddball approach to music still very much occupies a space on ‘Tap’. In usual fashion, he pulls elements from a variety of genres to form the foundation of the project’s title track ‘Tap’, formulated to evoke an innate sense of playfulness that is unique to Taeyong. He doesn’t take himself too seriously on the track, making for an incredibly fun listening experience, even if ‘Tap’ does try a little too hard to capture a larger audience than his previous work.

The only other song that really taps into Taeyong’s eclectic side is ‘APE’, a cheeky entry that speaks to his confidence. “I don’t follow the paper / Chasing dreams all night / It’s different from you, I’m not a celebrity or businessman / I don’t sell my soul even if it’s getting boring, I can’t give up,” he asserts with a boyish cocksureness that actually holds water. While not the most original lyrical material, it sure is witty.

However, for most of the ‘Tap’ mini-album, Taeyong turns his attention toward music that highlights his abilities as a singer. While the NCT star doesn’t have the widest vocal range, he makes the most of his deep, arresting tone and charming rasp on the record to great results. It’s most apparent on the fantastic piano-driven ‘Moon Tour’ and gloriously pop punk-influenced ‘Run Away’, where he lays bare the rawness of his melancholia.

‘Ups and Downs’ is, perhaps, where we find Taeyong most out of his usual element. The jazzy, if almost elevator music-esque instrumental isn’t the most inspiring, yet it fits his vocals like a glove. Lyric-wise, Taeyong doesn’t disappoint: his talent for unparalleled storytelling is incomparable, but especially so on ‘Ups and Downs’ as he speaks to the volatile reality of romance: “Consequences, I know, I know, I decided / Reunion is scary and trembling, but we can fix it / I hope my eyes looking at you the same as bеfore.”

Album closer ‘404 Loading’ is a clear nod to ‘404 File Not Found’, a B-side from his debut mini-album ‘SHALALA’. Where the latter dabbled in the uncertainties of life faced by young adults, ‘404 Loading’ offers a more hopeful outlook. “Try changing what has been decided and hug me / I am living in the moment,” he belts on the chorus’ climax, declaring his desire to challenge “the gravity of the planet that pulls you”.

Taeyong is always pushing the envelope, and the result on ‘404 Loading’ is one of the best songs he’s ever produced in his burgeoning solo career. Even Taeyong’s vocal performance on this track emerges as the best on the album – everything from his falsettos to his raspy belts feels pumped full of emotion and innate desire; as listeners, we can’t help but want to join Taeyong on his journey as he flies beyond horizons.

Despite a very on-brand title track, the rest of ‘Tap’ showcases entirely different facets to Taeyong, proving that K-pop idol is more than his eccentricities. He’s also able to tap into his vulnerabilities and anxieties the same way he does his edginess and, more importantly, hit listeners where they feel it. ‘Tap’ is a spirited effort in grasping the complicated spectrum of the human condition and emotions, and a masterclass in never judging a book by its cover.

Details