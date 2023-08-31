Yonlapa – ‘Lingering Gloaming’ review: transportive dream pop from the Chiang Mai quartet

In 2019, a subtle yet captivating presence emerged in Chiang Mai’s vibrant indie scene: Yonlapa.

The indie pop quartet of vocalist/guitarist Yonlapa “Noina” Pienpanassak, synth player Arnuphap “Gunn” Foeilung, bassist Nawin Raknaisil and drummer Chalanthorn “Fewchy” Soontornpitak introduced themselves through the English-language tracks ‘U’ and ‘Let Me Go,’ tapping into wellsprings of nostalgia and yearning, and drawing comparisons to fellow Thai acts Landokmai, Moving and Cut, and Dept.



The following year, on the brink of the COVID-19 pandemic, they released their debut EP ‘First Trip’ on hometown label, Minimal Records. These five songs offered a journey through the tender landscapes of dream pop, interwoven with Noina’s gauzy vocals and shoegaze touches.

As the grip of the pandemic began to loosen and international borders reopened, Yonlapa seized the opportunity to tour beyond their native Chiang Mai, developing a fanbase across Thailand and Asia. Propelled by this momentum, they’ve joined forces with Warner Music Thailand, under whose banner they unveil their debut full-length album, ‘Lingering Gloaming.’

Rooted in everyday life experiences, the LP captures those introspective moments that unfold as twilight settles in. Infusing fuzzy psych-rock elements with jazzy nuances, the opening track ‘I Don’t Recognize You’ invokes the vibe of arriving home after work, sinking into the sofa and simply tuning out. It’s by far the band’s most audacious sonic exploration and one of the record’s highlights. In ‘Insomnia,’ previously released as a standalone single in 2021, Noina navigates a state of restlessness as her vocals intertwine with the meandering basslines: “Take me to mysterious dream / Somewhere that I can really scream and make peace in my own mind.”

After a languid start, the album picks up pace with ‘I’m Just Like That,’ a psych-rock escapade weaving together swirling atmospheric elements and guitar harmonies reminiscent of Tame Impala’s early material. The journey carries forward through ‘Sail Away, Away’ and ‘Hers,’ juxtaposing propulsive rhythms and Noina’s glacial vocals and resulting in an immersive, almost meditative soundscape.

‘My Apologies,’ yet another standout, finds the group fully indulging their shoegaze inclinations, taking cues from and pushing beyond the boundaries set by last year’s Thai-language shoegaze offering, ‘STAY (Klai Klai).’ These textured, fuzzy sonics find a poignant counterpoint in ‘Come Back To Mine,’ a gentle closing track where Noina’s vocals and guitar melodies take the lead, crafting a lasting intimacy that resonates with the album’s overarching emotions.

If ‘Lingering Gloaming’ proves one thing it’s that Yonlapa, despite taking their band name from their vocalist, truly embody a strong, harmonious musical collaboration. Their choice to call the final track on their previous EP ‘Last Trip’ also adds a layer of intrigue – one that underscores the fact that their sonic odyssey is far from reaching its conclusion; in fact, it’s only just getting started.

