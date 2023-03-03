‘Virgo and the Sparklings’ review: a necessary shot of adrenaline in the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe

The Bumilangit Cinematic Universe (BCU) kicked off as a promising superhero franchise when it first debuted in 2019. The ambitious move made by prolific filmmaker Joko Anwar ushered in a new dawn for the Indonesian cinematic landscape with source material that draws inspiration from magical paladins and the country’s most mind-boggling folklore, resulting in a sui-generis allure for both local and global cinephiles.

Unfortunately, two films later, that promise devolved into perplexity.

It was not for a lack of effort, though. 2019’s Gundala and last year’s Sri Asih were both sumptuous sojourns that flaunted impeccable casting, rousing combat sequences, and an earthy mix of mythological horror and political disses that only fright virtuoso Joko Anwar could pull off. However, the dismaying performance of Sri Asih – which ultimately drew in less than a million cinemagoers on its home turf – signaled that perhaps blood and guts are not what modern audiences are looking for in superhero fare.

For better or for worse, a lot is riding on the commercial impact of the franchise’s third entry, Virgo and the Sparklings. This twist of events seems ironic considering how, in comparison to the thunderous Gundala and the godly Sri Asih, Virgo offers a more rudimentary superhero and, therefore, makes her on paper the least captivating out of all the BCU’s magical paladins so far.

Virgo tells the origin story of Riani (Adhisty Zara), a student who is forced to switch high schools whenever her fiery superpowers accidentally cause havoc. While she has no idea how she got her powers in the first place, she is adamant on leading a normal teenage life in her new school in Bandung. After an encounter with a few new friends – the ambitious Sasmi (Rebecca Klopper), the nervy Ussy (Satine Zaneta) and the air-headed Monica (Ashira Zamita) – the quartet initiate a pop rock band called The Virgos. Meanwhile, a series of demonic possessions among the city’s youth puts Riani’s heroism to the test.

Despite the film’s technical shortcomings – inconsistent pacing, modest stunt work and economical use of VFX, to name a few – Virgo triumphs over Gundala and Sri Asih simply because of how director Ody Harahap seems to understand why the world flocks to Marvel films in the first place: the underrated element of fun. Ody Harahap, known for helming YA crowd-pleasers such as the Indonesian remake of Miss Granny, is willing to counter Joko Anwar’s solemn urgency with humour, wit and klutziness that, instead of lessening our young hero’s dignity, encourages the audience to root for her even more.

Ultimately, Virgo is victorious thanks to its cast, primarily lead actress Adhisty Zara and Mawar de Jongh, the latter of whom plays the cunning lead vocalist of the emo band Scorpion Sisters. Gundala‘s Abimana Aryasatya and Sri Asih‘s Pevita Pearce reign in the acting department, but could not hold a candle to Adhisty Zara’s earnest charm and impressive comedic timing. The same goes for the baddies as well. Mawar de Jongh’s infusion of both grace and sass makes her antagonist more fascinating and memorable. The lesson is clear for the future entries of BCU: It’s not enough to just impress the audience. You have to make sure they are entertained as well.

