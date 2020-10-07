“Nobody’s gonna pick me up / I’m falling down / And I’m 5th Street bound,” Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring cries like a man being pulled through broken glass on sombre recent single ‘Thrill’. If the Baltimore synth band’s last LP ‘The Far Field’ was their so-called “driving album”, as they put it to NME at the time, ‘As Long As You Are’ sees them spinning off the tracks and reaching for the bottle. Gone are the instant anthems doused in Herring’s familiar growl; in come broken ballads racked with haunting memories.

Herring’s vocals, too, are more restrained and introspective than we’ve come to expect. In ‘As Long’, he’s clearly a man who’s had his wings burned. This is nowhere truer than on the brutal ‘I Knew You’ and the haunting ‘City’s Face’. These two toxic tales depict the tortured frontman reflecting on his past relationships as he quivers: “We walked into the pines / And sat amongst the graves / You told me you’d been fine / Since I poisoned your life,” on the former while on the latter he bitterly cries: “I believed, for too long / What you did to me, wasn’t wrong / I grew to hate you / And this place too” over downbeat synth stabs.