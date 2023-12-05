‘A Bloody Lucky Day’ review: the ride of a lifetime

For a long time, Oh Taek (played by Lee Sung-min) has had bad luck. Loan sharks have been on his and his family’s back, he ended up in jail and his wife divorced him, taking his children away from him. When he dreams of pigs – a symbol of good luck in Korea – the taxi driver thinks he could be about to see a reverse in fortunes and rushes out to buy a lottery ticket.

Later that day, it looks like he could be right. In the taxi, he gets back-to-back fares all day, which he tells his customers isn’t normal. One of them is even a popular celebrity, who is filming a show as Taek drives him to his destination. As his shift is about to end, he picks up Geum Hyuk-soo (Yoo Yeon-seok), a doctor who offers him ₩1million to drive him to Mokpo, the other end of the country to Seoul. The driver would usually turn him down and return his car to the garage so the next cabbie could do his shift, but he desperately needs the money.

Despite this apparent upturn in good luck, Taek’s day has also featured some deception. After finding out his son has gambled away ₩4million of his daughter’s tuition money, the taxi driver intercepts his ex-wife and tells her he has enough money in his savings to cover the loss. It’s a lie told out of desperation to get back in his family’s good books, but a lie nonetheless – and one that opens him up to the most terrifying fare of his life.

Once Hyuk-soo is in the back of the cab and the journey to Mokpo has begun, Taek soon starts to have doubts about his passenger. The doctor makes casual remarks about murder before laughing them off as a joke – something the driver giddily falls for until the pair take a break at a rest stop and Hyuk-soo’s demeanour begins to change. As he shares his back story with the driver – and thanks to some gory props to reinforce his identity – it becomes clearer and clearer that there’s a very big catch to the sweet deal Taek’s been offered.

Advertisement

A combination of a road trip movie and a thriller, A Bloody Lucky Day offers a unique spin on a crime drama. At times, it’s hard to imagine how the narrative is going to stretch to 10 episodes without running out of steam, but twists and turns in the plot keep things fresh and exciting whenever things could begin to lag. A side plot, too, offers some respite from the constant driving.

Back in Seoul, Hwang Soon-kyu (Lee Jung-eun) is already onto Hyuk-soo’s evil ways. Her son, Nam Yoon-ho (Lee Kang-ji), recently died by suicide, but his friend insists it was at the behest of a mysterious man who kept following and threatening him. The police have no interest in the theory, even when Soon-kyu comes to them saying she’s found evidence, allowing Hyuk-soo to make his escape. Instead of leaving it up to the authorities to catch him, she chases him herself, piquing viewers’ emotional investment and adding a new cat-and-mouse element to the drama.

A Bloody Lucky Day isn’t for the faint-hearted – there’s plenty of brutal and grisly scenes to contend with in the first few episodes alone – but, if you can get past the blood, the suspense-filled series will keep your heart racing. A thrilling watch that manages to keep you on your toes, even when the next move seems obvious.

The final four episodes of A Bloody Lucky Day airs December 9 and 10 on tvN Asia in select regions.

In South Korea, the K-drama airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30pm KST, and is also available to stream on TVING