‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’ review: an unconvincing fantasy romcom

A simple peck on the lips that possesses the remarkable power to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, it’s an age-old premise that we’ve all grown up with. Think of The Frog Prince, where a kiss reverts a frog back to a handsome royal, or Sleeping Beauty, where a kiss is the key to breaking a malevolent spell. A Good Day To Be A Dog, starring Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young, flirts with a similar premise: our heroine grapples with a family curse that cause her to turn into a dog at midnight when she’s kissed.

As you would expect, the curse has only brought Han Hae-na (Park) a life of loneliness – all her past flings have left her due to her strict no-kissing rule. When the series kicks off, she is 28 years old and working as a teacher. The crush she has on her colleague and history teacher Lee Bo-kyeom (Lee Hyun-woo) is made abundantly clear: Hae-na is someone who wears her heart on her sleeve, to her detriment sometimes. She understandably refrains from acting on her feelings, but this all changes one night when her fellow teachers and her go out for drinks together. After having a little too much to drink, she plants a kiss on a clueless Jin Seo-won (Cha) after she mistakes him for Bo-kyeom.

Hae-na is now faced with a conundrum. The only way her family has ever been able to break this curse is to have the same person who first kissed them, kiss them a second time in dog form. The problem is that Seo-won and her have hardly spoken as co-workers, let alone be on friendly terms or romantically involved. Hae-na is desperate to rid herself of the curse – who wants to be pushing 30 and still not be able to kiss anybody? – and only has 100 days to convince Seo-won to comply. Yet, things become even more complicated when he sheepishly reveals his irrational fear of dogs due to a traumatic incident that took place during his childhood.

As an adaptation of a webcomic, A Good Day To Be A Dog retains what made its source material so well-loved in the first place – its warm-hearted naiveté. A Good Day To Be A Dog is the kind of lighthearted, heart-fluttering watch you treat yourself after the work week’s weariness loosens its hold on you just for the weekend. As a romance series, watching the gradual but constant narrowing of the emotional and physical gap between Hae-na and Seo-won forms the heart of the series, using all the usual tropes to pull viewers in.

But where A Good Day to Be a Dog starts to break down is in its casting. Park Gyu-young feels stiff and unconvincing as the innocent, bubbly, clumsy Hae-na. There is a palpable struggle when she tries to balance the more gleeful sides to Hae-na with the more complex ones – which makes for quite an unconvincing characterisation of the original comic protagonist. Cha Eun-woo is also surprisingly just as unpersuasive, maybe even inauthentic as Seo-won. He is as mysterious as he is physically attractive, but when he starts to open up, it turns out he’s as innocent as Hae-na is. That innocence Cha tries to grasp never seems to be within reach, and his work here feels rigid.

A Good Day to Be a Dog is a silly, occasionally funny addition to this year’s star-studded roster of Korean TV offerings, but three episodes in, it remains sadly mediocre. The K-drama realm is never lacking in romcoms, and while (to this show’s credit) not many of them have Cha Eun-woo as a lead, many of them perform far better in other areas that make their storytelling intimate, rich and fulfilling. A Good Day to Be a Dog is perfectly perfunctory as a mindless watch, but best look elsewhere for something deeper.

A Good Day to Be a Dog airs every Wednesday on JTBC, and is also available to stream on Viu and Viki in select regions.