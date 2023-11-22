‘Korea-Khitan War’ review: old-school K-drama charm

Korea-Khitan War follows the events leading up to the second invasion of Goryeo by the Khitan Liao Dynasty of China in what was one of many attempts to conquer the Korean peninsula. Ten years before the actual incursion, tensions along the border are skyrocketing and unrest simmers among government officials. Many are preempting that the Khitan are preparing for an attack – and it will not be long before they find (or manufacture) a reason for it.

Naturally, people turn to the sovereign for guidance, but King Mokjong (Baek Sung-hyun) has his own battles to fight. After spending 12 years as an openly gay king with no heirs, Mokjong is scrambling to ensure that his half-brother – who has his mother’s support – does not inherit the throne. His solution is to name the family’s prodigal son – Prince Daeryangwon (Kim Dong-jun), who had long been exiled by the Queen Regent in an attempt to weed out competition for her sons – as the heir. Mokjong, however, fails to see the larger machinations of those around him, even those he trusts. Cruel turns of fate lead him to his death, and Daeryangwon ascends to the throne despite never intending to.

His crowning, however, is the proverbial speeding up of the doomsday clock for Goryeo. The assassination of King Mokjong – who had been installed by the Khitan emperor herself – is seen as an open act of rebellion from Goryeo, turning the entire country into ripe pickings during hunting season. Daeryangwon – now King Hyeon-jong – must not only contend with his new position, but also the possibility that his reign might be written in blood, just like his ascension.

Korea-Khitan War packages this riveting story in old-school sageuk charm and style, something we’ll give bonus points for. There’s no characteristic rom-com slow pan on the actors’ expressions and faces (with cherry blossoms, of course) here – shots are intentional and the story sufficiently fast-paced. Even in moments of sombre introspection and soliloquies, we appreciate characters getting straight to the point – even if said point involves ruthlessly murdering a child. Korea-Khitan War, is an example of having characters – rather than gimmicks – do most of the narrative heavy-lifting and coming out all the better for it.

Speaking of characters, Baek Sung-hyun easily carries the first three episodes as King Mokjong. So complex is his writing that one doesn’t know whether to hate him, love him, feel sorry for him or cheer him on. At times, he is a genuinely caring monarch, as is evident from his devastation upon learning the casualty numbers from a fire at a public event. At others, he is careless, directionless and hedonistic – when we first meet him, he’s hosting a lavish banquet with his paramour as his ministers fret about a possible invasion.

Baek Sung-hyun is delightfully malleable in this role. Not only does he seamlessly transition between the many faces of Mokjong, he also does it while spitting fiery adages. You almost wish his end hadn’t come. He makes us believe that Mokjong had all the makings of a king: he was simply too late in acting like one.

This, of course, is pointed out to Mokjong himself by Kang Cho (veteran actor Lee Won-jong), a general who spearheads the rebellion that results in the deaths of Mokjong and the royal family, and all but clears the way for Hyeon-jong to become king. To appreciate him, however, we most certainly need to look at Choi Soo-jung as Gang Gam-chan, a lowly official in a rural area who later becomes one of Hyeon-jung’s chief advisors.

The contrast between Cho and Gang is easily one of the best aspects of the show. Despite both wanting the best for Goryeo, Cho’s idealistic vision sometimes dismisses violence as necessary, while Gang is a man of compassion and reason. One quickly realises, however, that the incongruousness in personalities is crucial to the story, particularly in taking Hyeon-jung from a passive monarch to an active and engaged sovereign. The two orbit around Hyeon-jong as the proverbial angel and devil, brilliantly contrasting his own pacifist personality.

Those looking for excessively dramatic overtures and grandiose displays might be disappointed here. Much like the anxious times it is inspired by, Korea-Khitan War is driven by purpose and complex interpersonal dynamics that leave little time for theatrics. Even so, you’ll want to stick to the end of this bloody tale – if only to see the protagonist’s journey from a somewhat naive, idealistic figure into a decisive king.

Korea–Khitan War airs every Saturday and Sunday on KBS2, as well as on Netflix in select regions.