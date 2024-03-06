‘Pyramid Game’ review: vile school violence makes for a brutal watch

Let’s not mince words: Pyramid Game is a brutal watch. Always on the minds of students at Baekyeon Girls’ High School in Seoul, South Korea is a cruel game that determines the institution’s social hierarchy. Every month, the students cast their votes in a popularity poll, resulting in a tyrannical ranking system that not only establishes the school’s top dogs, but also the social pariah who will become the punching bag of the month – quite literally.

New transfer student Sung Su-ji (WJSN’s Bona) is oblivious to the cruel ways of her new school, and is set up to fail miserably when the vote inevitably comes. She is tossed straight to the wolves; becoming a walking target for anyone – regardless of whoever they are or were before the latest ranking – looking to try their hand at physically, mentally and verbally torturing this month’s unfortunate loser.

Sitting atop the pyramid is Baek Ha-rin (Jang Dang-ah), a particularly cut-throat queen bee who runs the student body and the game like it’s the military. Pyramid Game quickly escalates into a fierce psychological battle between Su-ji and Ha-rin: the former’s mind is set not only on getting out of last place, but also to abolish the games altogether, while the latter does and is willing to do everything in her power to prevent that from happening.

Bona brings Su-ji to life as a charismatic, unwavering protagonist with a strong moral compass. The WJSN member continues to show that she’s a pro at appealing to audiences emotionally (like she did previously in Twenty-Five, Twenty-One), as her character is faced with ugly consequences of how a system like Pyramid Game dehumanises its victims and creates a hostile environment for students during a crucial period for their mental growth.

Jang Da-ah (who notably is the sister of IVE’s Wonyoung) also makes a strong impression on Pyramid Game in her acting debut. The mystery surrounding her intentions adds depth to her already complicated character, and intense, violent scenes of Ha-rin inflicting physical harm onto others are hard to look away from. The smallest of details in Jung’s facial expressions or vocal tone do not go unnoticed either – it’s these little things that keep making her characterisation of the cold-blooded, apathetic narcissist that is Ha-rin feel all the more authentic.

Yet, Pyramid Game’s core premise doesn’t hit it out of the park because of how strikingly unrealistic the situation is. Why are the teaching staff so incompetent? Where are the parents? Is there no sort of overruling authority in an educational system that would keep mere teenagers in check? There are numerous logical problems that are likely to be left unaddressed, just based on the fact that it would ruin the entire concept of the games and why they are necessary in this universe.

Despite that glaring flaw, Pyramid Game is still a worthwhile thriller that keeps you at the edge of your seat. The K-drama makes it easy for viewers to invest themselves in its characters because of how varied and well-written each student is, even beyond our main leads. The show is also a scathing – although most definitely overly dramatised – reflection of the consequences of physical and psychological violence that takes place in supposed safe spaces, and what needs to be done to eradicate it once and for all.

Pyramid Game is available to stream on Viu and TVING. The series is also expected to premiere on Paramount+ in the future.