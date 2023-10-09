‘Twinkling Watermelon’ review: a touching tale of time travel

Fantasy K-drama Twinkling Watermelon is a charming coming-of-age tale of music, family and romance as a young man travels back in time and experiences his parents’ youth. The series follows music-loving high school student Ha Eun-gyeol (Ryeoun), the youngest son of a deaf family who is, as his father puts it, the “voice that connects their family to the world”. Eun-gyeol is forced to grow up quickly as he helps his loved ones navigate the world, learning to shield them from the cruelty of others.

Under the tremendous pressure he is forced to carry, a young Eun-gyeol learns to let loose after secretly befriending an old man who owns a run-down music store, where he discovers his passion for music. One fateful day, a fire breaks out at home while he is out looking for his music teacher. And while the entire family survives the ordeal, the fire leaves Eun-gyeol wracked with guilt, leading him to continue hiding his love for music well into his teens.

At the same time, we travel to 1995 where we meet high school student Ha Yi-chan (Choi Hyun-wook), his crush and cellist extraordinaire Choi Se-gyeong (Seol In-ah) and aloof visual arts student Yoon Cheong-ah. In an attempt to win over Se-gyeong, Yi-chan decides to form a band to perform with at an upcoming school festival.

Back in 2023, Eun-gyeol excels in his studies and plans to go to med school but is later recruited by a university band, and he decides to bite the bullet and pursue his passion for music. A string of unfortunate events leads his father to walk into one of his performances at a club, who’s furious with the discovery. They get into a fierce argument that ends with Eun-gyeol storming off and selling his guitar at the first music store he comes across.

Stepping out of the store, Eun-gyeol is shocked to find himself in 1995, where he bumps into Yi-chan while he is recruiting a guitarist for his band. Glancing down at his name tag, he realises that Yi-chan is the teenaged version of his father, and – contrary to what he has been led to believe – is able to hear and speak. It quickly becomes clear to Eun-gyeol that his father had been carefree and fun-loving in his youth, completely opposite to the man he later becomes.

It’s a convoluted set-up that finally lands Eun-gyeol in the past, where he is appalled to learn that his father is crushing on someone besides his mother, while dedicating his days to something as frivolous as starting a band to win her affection. Still, he joins Yi-chan’s band as he tries to find his way back to the present, but becomes increasingly invested in his father’s high school life. While things become much clearer from this point, Twinkling Watermelon regrettably spends far too much time getting its characters where they need to be.

Despite the perplexing start, the characters keep Twinkling Watermelon grounded with their complex relationships. Choi Hyun-wook, in particular, shines as the playful Yi-chan – it’s easy to become invested in the character and stay just to find out what happened to him between 1995 and 2023. And while the big emotional arcs have yet to reveal themselves four episodes in, it’s clear that the core of the series is its lovable ensemble of characters.

Underneath the overly complicated set-up, Twinkling Watermelon has potential as a captivating K-drama that’s full of heart. Even in its confusing early episodes, where it struggles to find its footing, the show succeeds in portraying the excitement and temporality of youth. It remains to be seen whether Twinkling Watermelon will be able to overcome these shortcomings as it picks up the pace, but the story so far is a sufficiently entertaining and touching tale.

Twinkling Watermelon airs every Monday and Tuesday on tvN, and is also available to stream on Viu and Viki