Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston catches fire on Christmas Day

Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston caught fire in the early hours of Christmas Day, with firefighters sent to the property to put out the blaze.

The star’s family purchased the house on the 2400 block of Rosedale Street in 1982 and lived there until they sold it in 1986.

A fire at the property was reported at around 2am on Monday (December 25), with the Houston Fire Department sent to the scene to attend to the fire. “We had it contained in about 10 minutes,” Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the Houston Chronicle.

The fire was on the second floor of the two-storey house and officials said the family currently living in the property had been evacuated safely and no injuries were sustained during the incident.

The cause for the fire has yet to be confirmed and is under investigation, according to reports.

Although Beyoncé and her family have not lived in the house for many years, it has become a landmark for her fans. When the star returned to Houston in September for her Renaissance world tour stop at the city’s NRG Stadium, she was spotted taking photos outside the house and another home she spent her childhood living in, as well as a sign marking the starting point of the Riverside Terrace Third Ward.

Meanwhile, fans attending the Renaissance concert film premiere in Bahia, Brazil, failed the viral “mute” challenge. The challenge requires fans to stay silent when Beyoncé sings the line “Look around, everybody on mute” in ‘Energy’.

As Beyoncé attempted to get the crowd to take part in the challenge at the premiere, fans continued to scream. When the artist gave them a second chance, they still continued to cheer for her.

At the event, the star explained why she had attended the premiere in Brazil. “I came because I love you so much,” she said. “It was very important to me to be here — right here in Bahia. The Renaissance is about freedom. It’s about beauty, joy, resilience, everything that you are about. I’m so honoured to be here and so happy to see your beautiful faces. I love you so much.”