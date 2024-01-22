Liam Gallagher and John Squire announce next single ‘Mars To Liverpool’

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have announced a second collaborative single together today (January 22) on social media.

The next song from the Manchester icons is called ‘Mars To Liverpool’ and is set for release this Friday (January 26).

In a Tweet, Squire shared the artwork for the single along with a snippet of the song itself. Listen here:

The pair recently launched their collaborative side project and shared their debut track ‘Just Another Rainbow’, earlier this month.

Gallagher previously described the duo’s upcoming first album as “the best record since [The Beatles’] ‘Revolver’”. The soloist and former Oasis frontman has since confirmed that the project will contain 10 songs.

“We demoed eight of them in John’s studio and then John [has] done another two songs and we recorded them for the first time,” he explained. “[I] sang them for the first time out in America in LA.”

Additionally, Gallagher claimed that the LP “hasn’t got a title as such” yet: “It’s just Liam and John, like Liam Gallagher and John Squire, really.”

Ex-Oasis guitarist Bonehead – who plays in Gallagher’s solo band – revealed over Christmas that he’d heard LG and Squire’s joint album. “It’s very good,” the musician commented.

The pair also hinted recently that a second album of material could be on the way. “The guitar fights back,” Squire told The Guardian, with Gallagher adding: “If John comes up with another load of songs that are banging, they’ll get it as well.”

In other news, Liam Gallagher is due to perform Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full when he headlines Reading & Leeds 2024 this August. The performances will follow a UK and Ireland tour celebrating the classic record’s 30th anniversary. You can find any remaining tickets here.