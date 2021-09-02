Babymetal unveil new set of NFT trading cards as part of anniversary celebrations

Babymetal have unveiled a new set of NFT trading cards.

It comes as part of the group’s 10th anniversary celebrations, ’10 Babymetal Budokan’. The new collection will feature 20 digital trading cards which will be split over three rarity levels (via Blabbermouth).

The levels will consist of 24,200 “Common” cards with ten different designs; additional 2,750 “Rare” cards, made up of eight different designs and 500 “Super Rare” cards with a split design.

The new NFT collection will arrive on September 9 and will be available to purchase here.

Lat month, Babymetal cryptically announced that they will “disappear from…sight” later this year.

The Japanese group are set to bring their 10th anniversary celebrations to a close on October 10, having begun marking the decade milestone on that same date in 2020.

The group’s 10-year anniversary celebrations included a ‘best of’ compilation album and a run of 10 live shows at Tokyo’s Budokan Arena, which took place between January and April 2021. Back in June, Babymetal announced their ‘10 Babymetal Budokan’ live album and director’s cut live-stream.

Taking to Instagram on August 3, Babymetal wrote: “Sunday, October 10, 2021… Together with all 10 episodes of METAL RESISTANCE coming to a close, the 10-year legend will be sealed from the world. Until that seal is broken, BABYMETAL will disappear from our sight. Time is running out. There is no eternity in God’s descent.”

Last year saw the arrival of two live releases, titled ‘Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day-1]’ and ‘[Day-2]’, recorded during the touring cycle for Babymetal’s 2019 album ‘Metal Galaxy’.

In a three-star review of the group’s most recent studio effort, NME wrote: “Metal Galaxy’ is a wild ride that, through its sheer energy, is somehow infectiously accessible […] Scoff if you will – or just enjoy the shamelessly unpredictable and giddy joy that lay within this record.”