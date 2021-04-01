Three former Gugudan members leave Jellyfish Entertainment

Former Gugudan members Mimi, Soyee and Nayoung have left Jellyfish Entertainment.

The K-pop idols’ departures comes just three months after the agency announced that the group’s would disband on December 31, 2020. Prior to their break-up, the girl group had been on a prolonged hiatus following the release of their third mini-album ‘Act. 5 New Action’ in November 2018.

Mimi and Soyee were the first members to announce their departures with letters that were posted on their personal Instagram accounts. “I wanted to show more of what Gugudan could do, so I have a lot of regrets. One of the reasons I haven’t written until now was because it would feel too real that it was the end of gugudan,” Mimi wrote, as translated by Soompi.

Meanwhile, Soyee noted that she will be “tak[ing] on new experiences in a border range of friends”, while asking Gugudan’s fans to continue supporting each Gugudan members’ future endeavors. “The cold winter has passed by, and somehow it’s become the flowering spring again. I’ll pray that we only experience happy things, without any worries, during this warm spring,” she added.

Later that day, Nayoung also revealed that she has left the agency, while thanking the group’s fandom for their love and support. “Thanks to all of you, I was able to dream, and I was able to achieve that dream,” she stated. “In the future, I plan to move forward while heading towards a new dream.”

Gugudan had debuted in June 2016 with the mini album ‘Act. 1 The Little Mermaid’ and released four other projects, include two studio album, over the course of their four-year career. When the group had first disbanded, Jellyfish had said that it would “do our best to provide full support for their individual activities such as music and acting.”

Meanwhile, fellow former Gugudan member Kim Sejeong recently released her sophomore solo mini-album, ‘I’m’. The project featured the single ‘Warning’ with lIlBOI and followed her debut 2020 mini-album, ‘Plant’.