Janelle Monae drops uplifting remix of ‘Champagne Shit’ with Latto and Quavo

Janelle Monae has dropped the uplifting remix of her song ‘Champagne Shit’ featuring Latto and Quavo.

Taken off her recent album ‘The Age Of Pleasure’, which NME gave four stars, ‘Champagne Shit’ now has two brand new verses from the rappers. Monae has previously described the album as “our oasis made with love, rooted in self-acceptance, throbbing in self-discovery, and signed with cherry red kisses from me to you.” NME said of the record: “listening to Monae’s liberating latest album, you start to believe that pleasure is, too.”

The album can also count former US president Barack Obama as a fan. Obama recently released his annual summer playlist; Monae’s ‘Only Have Eyes 42’, from ‘The Age of Pleasure’, made an appearance on his list.

You can listen to the new remix here:

Monae is currently on tour, having added eight extra dates to her North American leg and telling fans: “Tap into your free energy. That’s rooted in self-love — not arrogance. Tap into that space and then take care of each other. That’s what I hope. With the shows that I do, and when I look out, it’s an experience. It’s like our own church. You want to take care of each other.”

The Kansas native also put out a call for Black women and nonbinary photographers and videographers to join her on tour.

She wrote on Twitter: “I’m so excited to be partnering with @BlkWomenPhoto, @LiveNation and @FEMtheFUTURE to hire Black women and non-binary photographers for “The Age Of Pleasure Tour!!!” Monáe wrote in a tweet.