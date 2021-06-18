Singaporean rapper BGourd drops new EP ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 3’

Singaporean rapper BGourd has unveiled his latest EP ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 3’ today (June 18).

Following the previous two instalments of ‘Veggie Wraps’ – both released last year – BGourd has reunited with producer FAUXE on this project, which offers a concise 15 minutes of oddball boom-bap rap. Also contributing throughout the EP is the beatmaker/producer Beansprouts.

The EP’s focus track, titled ‘Virtual Machine’, is described as a commentary on modern technology and society’s relationship with it, per a press release. The seven-song record also features the pre-released single ‘Whack’ as well as other tracks ‘Jay’, ‘Schooled’, ‘Robbing Breath’, ‘Crane’ and ‘Gone’, which features e-plant.

Listen to ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 3’ here:

A music video for ‘Virtual Machine’ is scheduled to premiere following the EP’s release. A date for the music video’s release has yet to be announced.

Prior to ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 3’, BGourd worked with producer Jason Gelchen for the track ‘NO FLIX’. The two appeared on one of five episodes of the Majulah Weekender web series in which artists were paired with producers and tasked to collaborate on an original song.

Earlier this year, BGourd was nominated for two categories at Singapore’s *SCAPE Youth Music Awards. He lost both Artist Of The Year in the rap category and Single Of The Year (for ‘Fresh Air’) to Yung Raja.