For this week’s NME Home Sessions we’re joined by Chloe Moriondo, who performs from her bedroom in Michigan. Joined by a special guest (her sleeping dog), she shares stripped back versions of recent singles ‘I Want To Be With You’ and ‘GIRL ON TV’.

Armed only with an acoustic guitar, Chloe gives us playful renditions of her energetic tracks that are stuffed with earworm hooks – the type of songs that’ll evoke huge crowd singalongs when they’re able to be performed live.

‘I Want To Be With You’ was the first song she wrote in quarantine she explains before performing it. Lovelorn yet uplifting, Chloe’s vocals build from soft to powerful, as she deliver painfully relatable lyrics that highlight the wobbly knees and awkward behaviour of having a crush.

Meanwhile, her acoustic version of the bedroom-pop tinged indie track ‘GIRL ON TV’ avoids any angst and instead delivers an honest account of growing up. Through heartfelt lyrics, Chloe captures the alienation that comes with questioning your identity and figuring yourself out, crafting the personal exploration into a teenage anthem.

Earlier this year Moriondo was featured in the NME 100, our 100 essential artists for 2021, and her “Hollywood-ready acoustic-meets-pop ditties” really shine in this acoustic performance which you can watch in full above.

