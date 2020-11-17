ELIO’s latest single, ‘hurts 2 hate somebody’ is a fizzing synth-pop belter that sees the Canada-via-Swansea artist contemplate lingering resentment and inability to let go. Meshing woozy electronics that evoke Billie Eilish and warm instrumentals à la The 1975‘s ‘Sincerity Is Scary’, ELIO explains that it’s “a track about moving on from resenting someone or even a situation. I’m naturally a very pessimistic person, I’ve really had to train my mind to not jump to the worst thing that could possibly happen or just assume someone hates me right off the bat.”

“It gets to a point where you get so tired of being miserable that it’s more harmful to yourself than to the person you hate. It’s really not worth the energy, and when you realise that, you begin to recognise it in other people.”

For this week’s NME Home Sessions, ELIO joins us from her garage in Toronto to perform ‘hurts 2 hate somebody’ alongside previous single ‘Jackie Onassis’; both of which will appear on her upcoming EP ‘Can You Hear Me Now’.

