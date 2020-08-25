This week’s exclusive NME Home Sessions is brought to you by L Devine. Over lockdown she became a pro entertaining fans from her home, as after a string of dates supporting American pop artist Fletcher in Europe were cancelled the Geordie musician beamed her way into fans living rooms via her webcam. These shows were appropriately dubbed the URL Tour, and viewers were treated to an ever-changing setlist of fan favourites as well as unreleased tunes.

For her NME Home Sessions, Devine strips back recent single ‘Boring People’, alongside ‘Like You Like That’ from her debut EP and the poignant ballad ‘Daughter’. You can watch the entire three-song set in the video above.

