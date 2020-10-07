For this week’s NME Home Sessions we’re joined by The Snuts frontman Jack Cochrane, from his home in Glasgow. For the series he plays a stripped back version of the band’s infectious new single ‘Always’.

Swapping scuzzy riffs and a hulking rhythm section for an acoustic guitar and emotive vocals, it’s a total reinterpretation of the band’s new tune, and puts the full focus on the poignant lyrics. As Cochrane explains, they depict “the message of falling in love with someone who in turn allows you to love yourself; quite arguably, one of the most difficult things to try and do these days.”

Cochrane also performs ‘That’s All It Is’ – another recent tune from the band surprise released last month. You can watch the entire two song performance in the video above.

