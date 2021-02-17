For the latest instalment of the NME Home Sessions we’re joined from home by singer-songwriter UPSAHL. The Los Angeles-based artist has a knack for fusing fizzy hooks with her drawling delivery of pithy lyrics. The result – her vibrant alt-pop bops.

Take last year’s ‘People I Don’t Like’ for example; a slinky cut that sees UPSAHL roll her eyes at a party full of fake people. “I had just come from an industry party and started ranting about the stereotypical shitty people that were there,” she explains of writing the song, adding: “Essentially, people that I don’t like. Then I realised that I was at that party too!”

You can watch UPSAHL’s stripped back performance of ‘People I Don’t Like’, alongside ‘Drugs’ and ‘12345SEX’ above.

For more NME Home Sessions, check out an exclusive stripped back performance from iann dior, Fontaines D.C. playing songs from album ‘A Hero’s Death’, Stephanie Poetri perform from her bedroom in Jakarta and Marika Hackman covering The Shins’ ‘Phantom Limb’.

Check back soon for more NME Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including some big names and rising stars.

– UPSAHL’s ‘STOP’ is out now