Watch Yung Raja play ‘Mad Blessings’ and ‘The Dance Song’ on NME Home Sessions

Last Friday, Singapore rapper Yung Raja dropped his latest single, ‘The Dance Song’, a vibrant showcase of his skills on the mic and ability to rap at dazzling speeds – in both English and Tamil.

In his appearance on NME Home Sessions, the charismatic Raja shows off his breathtaking flow with a live performance of the fresh single, which is also the first release on the US label Alamo Records – another milestone for the Def Jam Southeast Asia artist. Raja also performs the earworm ‘Mad Blessings’, which like ‘The Dance Song’ was produced by longtime collaborator Flightsch.

In a recent interview with NME, Yung Raja explained that after a whirlwind rise to fame with viral freestyles, he’s finally ready to embrace the role of a full-time artist. He also talked about getting co-signed by M.I.A., and how a meeting with her helped him realise “the cultural weight” of being a visible Tamil rapper.

Watch the full performance by Yung Raja above, and check back on NME soon for more Home Sessions from artists around the world.