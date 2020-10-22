The Kid LAROI unveils new single ‘So Done’

The Kid LAROI isn’t showing signs of slowing down, as he’s returned today (October 23) with the release of his smooth new cut, ‘So Done’.

Enlisting Omar Fedi and fellow Sydneysider Khaled Rohaim for production, Laroi’s fiery raps bounce along the breezy ukulele-led melody surprisingly well.

Listen to ‘So Done’ below:

Advertisement

Laroi has been making big moves as of late, with Spotify labelling him as their next ‘RADAR’ artist, a worldwide initiative where they showcase up and coming artists.

He’s also earned a stack of award nominations recently. In Australia, he’s up for 3 ARIA Awards at the forthcoming 2020 ceremony – ‘Best Male Artist’, ‘Breakthrough Artist’ and ‘Best Hip-Hop Release’.

“Growing up in Australia, it was my dream to b nominated for one of these,” Laroi said of the nominations on Twitter.

“This is like a Grammy in Australia… Let’s take these home family!”

Growing up in Australia, it was my dream to b nominated for one of these. This is like a Grammy in Australia lol. Let’s take these home family! ❤️🥺 I love uuuuuuuuuuuu https://t.co/wQQbCVAUO0 — charlton (@thekidlaroi) October 13, 2020

Advertisement

He’s also one of five Aussie artists up for the ‘Best Australian Act’ at the MTV EMAs, alongside the likes of Baker Boy and Tones And I.

The release of ‘So Done’ follows on from his debut full-length release, ‘Fuck Love’, which dropped back in July.

‘Fuck Love’ featured a collaboration with his late mentor Juice WRLD on the track ‘Go’, and with Lil Mosey on ‘WRONG’, which controversial YouTuber Logan Paul directed.