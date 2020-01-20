Best Australian Album Nominees:
  • Amyl & The Sniffers – Amyl & The Sniffers
  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Fishing For Fishies
  • Stella Donnelly – ‘Beware Of The Dogs’ (WINNER)
  • Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
  • Sampa The Great – The Return
Best Australian Band Nominees:
  • Amyl & The Sniffers
  • Confidence Man
  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
  • Tame Impala (WINNER)
Best Australian Festival Nominees:
  • Groovin The Moo
  • St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival (WINNER)
  • Party in the Paddock
  • Spilt Milk
  • Splendour In The Grass
Best Australian Solo Act Nominees:
  • Courtney Barnett
  • Flume
  • Hatchie
  • Mallrat (WINNER)
  • Stella Donnelly
Best Australian Song Nominees:
  • Amyl & The Sniffers – Gacked On Anger
  • Confidence Man – Does It Make You Feel Good
  • Mallrat – Charlie
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – In The Capital
  • Tame Impala – Borderline (WINNER)
  • Tones & I – Dance Monkey
Best New Australian Act Nominees:
  • Baker Boy
  • G Flip
  • Mallrat
  • Stella Donnelly
  • Tones & I (WINNER)

