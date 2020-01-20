News
Best Australian Album Nominees:
Amyl & The Sniffers – Amyl & The Sniffers
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Fishing For Fishies
Stella Donnelly – ‘Beware Of The Dogs’ (WINNER)
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
Sampa The Great – The Return
Best Australian Band Nominees:
Amyl & The Sniffers
Confidence Man
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Tame Impala (WINNER)
Best Australian Festival Nominees:
Groovin The Moo
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival (WINNER)
Party in the Paddock
Spilt Milk
Splendour In The Grass
Best Australian Solo Act Nominees:
Courtney Barnett
Flume
Hatchie
Mallrat (WINNER)
Stella Donnelly
Best Australian Song Nominees:
Amyl & The Sniffers – Gacked On Anger
Confidence Man – Does It Make You Feel Good
Mallrat – Charlie
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – In The Capital
Tame Impala – Borderline (WINNER)
Tones & I – Dance Monkey
Best New Australian Act Nominees:
Baker Boy
G Flip
Mallrat
Stella Donnelly
Tones & I (WINNER)
