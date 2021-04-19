4/20 is such a fun day. In London, sweaty Brits pile into Hyde Park to find a patch of land to perch on and in the US, many treat the day like Thanksgiving. In other places, due to stringent laws, it’s a more low-key holiday. For many, though, 4/20 2021 has been marked in calendars for at least a year as a shiny beacon of hope to start the summer off right. And now it’s here, let’s look raise a bong in honour of our favourite weed-loving musicians.

Wiz Khalifa

An avid weed smoker, Wiz Khalifa has always let his love for the green stuff be known. He blazed onto the scene back in 2010 with West Coast realness and bubbling songs such as ‘Roll Up’, which was all about him rolling a J while basking in the high shine of the Californian sun. Now, he’s got his own strain, Khalifa Kush; Wiz Khalifa’s Weed Farm, a little game where have your very own weed farm; and sums himself up on his Instagram bio as a “Rich Ass Stoner”.

How to celebrate with him: Download Wiz Khalifa’s Weed Farm, of course.

Snoop Dogg

A veteran when it comes to rap, hip-hop’s favourite uncle has never let his love of weed go. Of course, coming from the state that supposedly produces the best weed, it’s little wonder Snoop would dabble in some of that sticky icky. He had his Rastafarian ‘Snoop Lion’ phase in 2013, launched his GGN YouTube show – which sees him smoke and chat with famouses from DJ Khaled to Tony Hawk – and in 2012 starred alongside Wiz in stoner comedy Mac And Devin Go To High School. Yes: Snoop Dogg is a fun advocate for the green trees.

How to celebrate with him: Check out one of those GGN shows – the episode with comedian Margaret Cho is a classic.

Sarah Silverman

Sure, you’ll mainly know the US star as an actor and comedian, but she’s also an accomplished musician who’s channelled her talents into such tunes as – ahem – ‘I’m Fucking Matt Damon’ and her cover of ‘Way Back To Love’, which appeared on a tribute album dedicated to its writer, the late Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne. When she’s not penning bangers, the 50-year-old loves to smoke, and once claimed that Seth Rogen “told me that I was the first famous person he ever smoked pot with”. In a storied career, that’s one hell of an achievement.

How to celebrate with her: Silverman once said that “white males should not have a monopoly on the cannabis space,” so you could make her proud by contributing to The Initiative, a US-based organisation that aims to increase gender equality across cannabis businesses.

Afroman

His iconic 2000 hit ‘Because I Got High’ is the perfect weed anthem. Nearly 21 years on from his global smash, the now 46-year-old Afroman is still dabbling in music, hoping to contribute more funk and soul music via a new independent label, Cosmic Wire. At least he didn’t stop music because he got high.

How to celebrate with him: Join the 194 million-plus legends who’ve tuned into ‘Because I Got High’ on YouTube.

Method Man and Redman

When the most visible member of Wu-Tang Clan and the wild child of Def Squad came together at the turn of the millennium, it just made sense. For hip-hop fans at the time, Method Man was like the hardened older brother and Redman the uncontrollable younger star as they skated over instrumentals together on their debut ‘Blackout’. And although making music together was majestic enough, they became figureheads for stoner culture when they made their first film together, How High. The 2001 flick brought hip-hop and weed together and became such a cultural product that there’s been a modern revamp, 2019’s How High 2 with Lil Yachty (a rapper who doesn’t smoke at all – ironic!).

How to celebrate with them: Kick back and stream How High. Your choice of refreshments is up to you.

Tommy Chong

If you’ve been rewatching That’s ‘70s Show in lockdown, you’ll know Chong as Leo, the mellowed-out hippy dude who crops up from time to time to help out Eric (Topher Grace) and the gang. But if you’re a stoner film connoisseur, then you’ll also know Chong as one half of Cheech & Chong, the legendary ’70s comedy duo who loved all things weed-related, be it through their hugely popular movies or musical comedy records. On top of that, Tommy Chong has become a cannabis activist. The now-82-year-old is doing everything he can to get weed legalised all over the US: speaking at legalisation marches, sitting on the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws advisory board and even contributing regularly to Cannabis Culture magazine. Tommy Chong is doing it all.

How to celebrate with him: Peruse one of Tommy’s informative Cannabis Culture articles (while 2002 album Where There’s Smoke There’s Cheech & Chong plays in the background).

Popcaan

The OVO signee’s love for weed predates his contract and friendship with Drake and his fellow Canadian crooners, which began in 2018. Known as one of the biggest dancehall stars ever, Popcaan has been talking about the hi-grade and whatnot for a good chunk of his musical career. The very song that got Popcaan onto this list is an ultimate floorfiller at a Jamaican ‘yardie’ party. 2015’s ‘Weed Is My Best Friend’ is one of those Popcaan classics any dancehall fan should be able to reel off their tongue effortlessly, and a great stoner anthem.

How to celebrate with him: ‘Weed Is My Best Friend’ is exactly what it says on the tin: a fun, slow dancehall jam that you can vibe out to whether at a party or in an actual smoking session.

Rico Nasty

“I smoke a lot of weed,” Maryland rapper Rico Nasty told PAPER magazine at the end of last year. She later added: “I smoke a lot of weed, if I didn’t already say that.” We get it, Rico! The “pop-punk princess” – as she described herself in her NME cover story last autumn – even released her own range of weed products with the cannabis brand Hemper, lest there be any doubt about her green credentials. Yes, she’s nasty by name, but Rico’s at one with nature.

How to celebrate with her: You’ve a couple of choices here – revisit her 2018 track ‘Hit That’, released in time for 4/20 (“See me smoking? Don’t ask if you can hit that”), or you could delve deep into her back catalogue and check out ‘Fuck 4/20’, a pre-fame 2014 tune she appeared on with rapper HighLifeCato. The title’s deceptive: “Fuck 420 ‘cause my n****s do that every day,” they chant.

B-Real

Cypress Hill were the first hip hop group to ever go multi-Platinum, making one of the biggest acts of the ‘90s. As if that wasn’t enough, founding member B-Real now also boasts a popular weed-themed YouTube series, Smokebox, which has introduced him to a new generation and invites you to chill with the more subdued version of your favourite star, be it rapper and producer Alchemist or funnyman Kevin Smith. No wonder they called B-Real Dr. Greenthumb.

How to celebrate with him: Fire up the Smokebox episode featuring Snoop Dogg. It’s pretty much the most 4/20 thing ever.