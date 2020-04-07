All the films and TV shows suspended due to coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is doing more than disrupting the health of thousands of people across the globe; the entertainment industry is already suffering from its spread. COVID-19 has impacted film roll-outs or forced teams to halt their current film and TV productions.

From the next James Bond instalment No Time to Die to the pausing of filming Disney+’s TV series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, here’s a rundown of all the major productions that have been affected by the outbreak. The most recent updates will be posted at the top of the running list below.

Archer

The upcoming season of animated sitcom Archer will no longer be airing on May 11 due to the development of the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from the network reads: “Due to production challenges and scheduling issues, season 11 of FXX’s Emmy Award-winning animated comedy series Archer will no longer premiere on May 6th. FXX will shift the premiere date to later this year.”

Date suspended: April 6, 2020

Candyman

Jordan Peele’s new horror film Candyman, a reboot of the 1992 slasher classic, was due to open in cinemas on June 12.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, though, it will now hit screens on September 25.

Date suspended: April 3, 2020

The French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s forthcoming film has been postponed to October 16th from its original July 24 release date. Anderson’s follow-up to 2018’s Isle of Dogs stars Benicio Del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and more, and was both written and directed by Anderson.

Date suspended: April 3, 2020

Jungle Cruise

The Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starring film has been pushed back a whole year to allow for the delayed Mulan to take its July 24 spot. Jungle Cruise tells the story of a small group of travellers who take a riverboat ride through Disneyland’s theme park but come across a jungle filled with dangerous animals – and the supernatural.

The film will now arrive on July 30, 2021. It’s the second delay after the movie was originally set for October 2019.

Date suspended: April 3, 2020

Morbius

Jared Leto’s Spider-Man villain spinoff has been delayed almost as soon as its first trailer came out – the story of the vampiric biochemist has been delayed by Sony, moving from July 31, 2020 to March 19, 2021.

Date suspended: March 30, 2020

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jason Reitman’s reboot/sequel of the Ghostbusters franchise builds on what his father Ivan Reitman achieved in the original trilogy – but will now wait until next year. Sony confirmed that Afterlife, due for release on July 10 2020, will reach screens on March 5 2021 instead.

Date suspended: March 30, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984

The release of the sequel to DC’s most successful property has been delayed due to the spread of coronavirus. Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 was originally due to reach cinema screens on June 5, but has now been pushed back to August 14.

Date suspended: March 25, 2020

In the Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit In The Heights was due to come to the big screen this summer, but Warner Bros. has delayed the release indefinitely. Miranda shared a letter on Twitter signed by himself, director John Chu, and producer and book writer Quiara Alegria Hudes.

“With the uncertainty in our world, right now, the release of ‘In the Heights’ is being postponed. When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theatres,” the letter said.

Date suspended: March 25, 2020

The Walking Dead (season 10 finale)

AMC have confirmed that the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead will be shown later in the year after work on it had to be delayed due to “current events”. Executive producer and director explained to fans further that post-production often went on until up to three weeks before an episode’s air date, suggesting that had been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Date suspended: March 24, 2020

Lucifer (season 5)

Netflix was still working on season 5 of Lucifer when it announced an abrupt halt to production in order to keep their cast and crew safe from the spread of COVID-19. Originally due for release in April 2020, when Netflix released its full list of new shows and movies coming in April, Lucifer, unfortunately but understandably, was not on it.

Date suspended: March 20, 2020

Elvis

After Tom Hanks contracted coronavirus while in pre-production for Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, the film has been predictably put on hold for now.

Luhrmann tweeted: “I’m sure it will come as no surprise that this is not the moment to be resuming production on the film. Please know that this is in now way a reflection our commitment to making the movie here in Queensland. In fact we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days.”

Date suspended: March 20, 2020

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Illumination Animation, the company behind the new Minion film, have revealed that the closure of their studio in France has led to the delay of the release date for the film.

Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri said to Variety: “With this decision we are abiding by the French Government’s guidelines and doing everything possible to slow the spread of the virus as we care for our artists and their families.”

Date suspended: March 20, 2020

Gentleman Jack (season 2)

Announcing the suspension of production on the new season, producers Lookout Point TV tweeted: “Reluctantly we have decided to delay the start of production of Gentleman Jack series 2 due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

“Huge thanks to our cast and crew, and to our incredible, inspiring fans for their understanding. Sending everyone a bit of Anne Lister strength and energy at this difficult time.”

Date suspended: March 20, 2020

Friends (reunion special)

Production is delayed on the anticipated Friends reunion special. Filming was due to start in the next week but has since been put on hold as Hollywood studios shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesperson told AdWeek that “at this point, we anticipate launching HBO Max with the Friends Reunion Special.”

The special is the launch show for WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform, HBO Max. The network provided an update on when it will launch. It did confirm, however, that filming will start on Friends in May at the earliest.

Date suspended: March 18, 2020

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

The release of the upcoming spin-off in the Saw franchise has been delayed, by global distributor Lionsgate. Chris Rock and Max Minghella lead the new film, which was originally due for release on May 15, but has been pushed back due to the development of COVID-19 around the world. A new release date is yet to be confirmed [via Bloody Disgusting].

Date suspended: March 17, 2020

Antebellum

The Janelle Monáe-starring horror from the producers of Get Out and Us, initially billed for an April 24 release, is postponed until further notice following the spread of the global pandemic. Lionsgate will confirm a new release date once the situation for cinemagoers becomes clearer, according to Bloody Disgusting.

Date suspended: March 17, 2020

Black Widow

The release of Black Widow has been postponed. Scarlett Johansson’s first solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was initially set to hit cinemas on May 1, but it’s been held as the spread of COVID-19 worsens. Major theatre chains in the US such as Regal and AMC, who are closing down for the next 12 weeks, means releasing the film as planned would likely lead to a major loss. On April 3, Disney announced a new release date for it – November 6, 2020.

Date suspended: March 17, 2020

Avatar

Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 have suspended filming in New Zealand, which was due to finish this Spring. Producer John Landau explained to the New Zealand Herald: “We’ve delayed it. If I told you we are going to know something in two weeks I’d be lying. We’re in the midst of a global crisis and this is not about the film industry. I think everybody needs to do now whatever we can do, as we say here, to flatten the [coronavirus] curve.”

Amended release dates are yet to be confirmed.

Date suspended: March 17, 2020

Fargo

The anthology series inspired by the Coen Brothers’ 1996 film was supposed to premiere its fourth season in April, but will now be released at a later date.

“Due to the postponement of production related to the coronavirus, the fourth installment of FX’s award-winning limited series Fargo will no longer premiere on Sunday, April 19th,” FX Networks said, according to Variety. “A new premiere date will be determined once production resumes.”

Date suspended: March 16, 2020

The Matrix 4

Production has halted on The Matrix 4, the upcoming reboot of the Wachowskis’ sci-fi franchise due to the global pandemic.

The film was preparing to shoot in Berlin since the start of March, after filming in Germany and San Francisco. Warner Bros. paused the production indefinitely, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Date suspended: March 16, 2020

Uncharted

The much-delayed screen adaptation of the Uncharted video games has been delayed. The film was supposed to begin production imminently, filming in Berlin next month, but will now be postponed for at least six weeks.

Uncharted was supposed to be released on March 5, 2021, but will now premiere on October 8, 2021 instead.

Date suspended: March 16, 2020

Peaky Blinders / Line of Duty

BBC shows Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty have had filming postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Line of Duty had begun production on its sixth series in Northern Ireland last month, while Peaky Blinders had yet to begin filming its sixth series.

“In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers – Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions – of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty S6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC,” a BBC spokesperson said (via The Guardian).

“We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England.”

Date suspended: March 16, 2020

Fantastic Beasts 3

The third outing in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts franchise was due to start filming in London on March 16, though will not go ahead due to coronavirus concerns, according to Deadline. It’s not clear when production will resume.

Date suspended: March 16, 2020

Lord of the Rings

Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings series has suspended production in New Zealand for two weeks, though those working on the huge production have been told “there are no clear answers to when we will resume”. No one on the production is believed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

“In an abundance of caution, UAP [Untitled Amazon Project] has suspended production for the next two (2) weeks commencing Monday, March 16,” a note from producers GSR Productions reads (via New Zealand Herald). “This is done in an environment where travel restrictions directed at the control of Covid-19 are issued daily by New Zealand and most other countries.”

Date suspended: March 16, 2020

The Voice Australia

The Australian version of the talent show has suffered a production disruption due to requirements for all overseas travellers to isolate for 14 days. Coaches Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland and co-host Renee Bargh are currently in the US, and wouldn’t be able to make the March 26 playoffs start date in time.

“The filming of The Voice has been temporarily postponed in the wake of the coronavirus and new government protocols,” a spokesperson for broadcaster Nine said (via The Sydney Morning Herald). “The show is still currently on track to begin airing in its originally planned timeframe, which will be announced in the coming months.” Date suspended: March 16, 2020

Clickbait

The eight-part drama Clickbait, which has been shooting in Melbourne, has immediately shut down production, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The series had around six weeks left of shooting, and while no-one involved in the show has tested positive for coronavirus, it is understood that the “production pause” is part of pre-emptive measures.

Date suspended: March 16, 2020

The Witcher

The second season of Netflix fantasy The Witcher has halted production for two weeks over the coronavirus, according to Deadline.

Date suspended: March 15, 2020

The Batman

Production on the forthcoming Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman has been suspended for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Warner Bros. said: “[The] feature production of The Batman will hiatus filming for two weeks beginning today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Date suspended: March 14, 2020

Atlanta

As Deadline reports, production on the Donald Glover-starring show has been shut down due to coronavirus concerns. The cancellation will announce for at least two weeks.

Date suspended: March 13, 2020

Jurassic World: Dominion

Production on the upcoming Jurassic World sequel has been halted by as part of a studio-wide temporary shutdown by Universal, as Deadline reports.

A statement reads: “The studio continues to monitor the situation closely and will make a determination on when to restart production in the coming weeks.”

It’s said that productions are either now on hiatus or being stopped over the weekend beginning March 14.



Jurassic World: Dominion was initially due to arrive in cinemas on June 11, 2021.

Date suspended: March 13, 2020

Stranger Things / Netflix

Production on the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things has been suspended among a wider plan to halt work on all Netflix productions due to the continued outbreak, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Complying with government restrictions put in place in the US and Canada, all scripted TV and film physical production will be halted for two weeks.

Date suspended: March 12, 2020

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Marvel Studios movie is hitting pause on some of its production while its director, Destin Daniel Cretton, self-isolates under the recommendation of a doctor. Cretton has a newborn baby and decided to get tested for COVID-19.

“In an abundance of caution,” read part of a note sent to the crew, Marvel and parent company Disney have decided to suspend first unit production, “until [Cretton] gets the result this coming week.” Second unit and other production aspects will continue to move ahead despite Cretton’s temporary suspension from work.

On April 3, Disney confirmed a new release date for the film – May 7, 2021.

Date suspended: March 12, 2020

The Lovebirds

The Lovebirds, a rom-com starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, was due to open in cinemas on April 3. Its world premiere was scheduled for SXSW before the Austin arts festival was scrapped in the wake of coronavirus. The film’s roll-out has now been put on hold with no new release date yet confirmed. The Michael Showalter-directed film follows a couple that unintentionally becomes embroiled in a murder mystery.

Date suspended: March 12, 2020

Fast & Furious 9

Universal Pictures has postponed the theatrical release of the next instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise by a year.

Vin Diesel made the announcement on social media. “We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” he wrote.

“That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

“While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration,” he added.

Fast & Furious 9 will now open globally in April 2021.

Date suspended: March 12, 2020

A Quiet Place II

The release of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s thriller sequel has been pushed back due to concerns about Coronavirus. Krasinski announced the news via Twitter on March 12, writing: “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.”

Paramount Pictures said: “We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

The film was scheduled for release in the UK on March 19 and in North America on March 20. The film will now have an autumn release date, which is scheduled for September 4.

Date suspended: March 12, 2020

The New Mutants

The Maisie Williams-starring horror film has already had its fair share of delays, but looked set to finally come out on April 3. Disney has now confirmed that it will be pushed back once again, with no new release date given.

Date suspended: March 12, 2020

Riverdale

The Archie Comics teen drama series has been forced to suspended production of its fourth season “out of an abundance of caution”. A team member on The CW production was recently in contact with someone who has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Warner Bros. Television said in a statement: “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority,” the statement continues. “We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”

This means that production for the remainder of season four, which is currently airing weekly on Netflix, is on hold.

Date suspended: March 11, 2020

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney+ has shut down production on the Marvel TV series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Filming had been taking place in Prague where the country’s government has since placed restrictions on travel, events, and closed its schools due to coronavirus. concerns. Despite the production delays The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is still scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in August.

Date suspended: March 10, 2020

Peter Rabbit 2

The roll-out of Peter Rabbit 2 had originally been delayed by five months, as the sequel (sub-titled The Runaway) was set to premiere on April 5 but would then be released on August 7. Sony Pictures cited concerns over how the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the movie industry in Europe. It has now been delayed a second time, moving to January 15, 2021.

Date suspended: March 10, 2020

No Time to Die

The release date for the upcoming James Bond film has been pushed back to November amid fears the coronavirus outbreak will impact its promotion and box office takings.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020,” wrote the team behind the production. It will now be released in the UK on November 12 and in the US on November 25.

Date suspended: March 4, 2020

Mission: Impossible 7

The next instalment of the Tom Cruise-starring action spy franchise has been put on hold. Filming was taking place in Italy but has been paused due to concerns about the accelerated outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Production will now reportedly move to the UK, with Rome landmarks such as the Trinita dei Monti church recreated at Longcross Studios in Surrey for filming, according to The Sun.

Date suspended: February 24, 2020

Mulan

Disney’s live-action version of Mulan was unable to meet its original March 27 release. The movie was originally only indefinitely delayed in China after Disney’s Bob Iger confirmed to CNBC on February 4 that the film was unlikely to be released in the country on the planned release date due to Chinese cinemas still being closed.

On March 12, Disney confirmed the release would be postponed worldwide. On April 3, they announced the film’s new release date: July 24.

Date suspended: February 4, 2020 (China), March 12, 2020 (worldwide)

Top Gun: Maverick

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Tom Cruise’s return as Maverick ever since the first trailer dropped in December last year. The sequel comes 34 years after the original film was released and the new film was originally penned for release on June 24. However, the film will now hit screens later in the year on December 23.

Posting on Twitter, Cruise wrote: “I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone.”

I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) April 2, 2020

Date Suspended: April 2 2020

Check back for further updates….