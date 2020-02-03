Some gigs are undeniably legendary: Jimi Hendrix setting fire to his guitar at Monterey Pop Festival. The Beatles playing on the top of the Apple building. When Bob Dylan went electric at Newport Folk Festival. Oh and last night [Sunday February 2] when The 1975 paid homage to another iconic performance: Nirvana headlining Reading Festival in 1992.

After The 1975 cancelled their performance at Brisbane’s Laneway Festival on Saturday following Matty Healy’s hospitalisation for a “bout of serious sickness”, fans were unsure whether the band would be able to play Laneway in Sydney the next day. But when it was time for the band’s set, Matty walked onstage dressed in a hospital gown with a fake drip, before launching into the band’s fiery, political smash ‘People’.

A massive statement to be sure, but what many The 1975 fans haven’t twigged is that Matty’s move was a tribute to 1992’s Nirvana show at Reading show, which saw Kurt Cobain pushed onstage in a hospital gown by journalist Everett True. Cobain did it to take aim at rumours of his ill health and drug abuse, and then wore the gown for the rest of the triumphant performance.

And whilst some were unaware of Matty’s moment’s legendary heritage, others were quick to draw comparisons between the two events.

kurt cobain or matty healy, who knows https://t.co/x3VP6iD3aB — helena ‎⎊ (@arcticundo) February 2, 2020

oh wow okay Matty pulled off a semi Kurt Cobain onstage stunt — ren (@RenuelFallore) February 2, 2020

Matty wearing a hospital gown reminded me of Kurt Cobain at the Reading Festival in 1992 pic.twitter.com/9mnvXqhrVI — SƬAY ƊEAƊ (@bringmetheamo) February 2, 2020

Did Matty Healy really just pull a 'Kurt Cobain at Reading 1992' at Laneway Festival? 😂😂😂 @Truman_Black — Charlie Bouquet 👢🌎 (@ArmadilloCharlo) February 2, 2020

We’ll have to check back in in 30 years time to see if this one goes down in history the same way…