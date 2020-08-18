In 2009, rapper C-Murder (real name Corey Miller) was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of murdering 16-year-old Steven Thomas, who was shot and killed at a Louisiana nightclub in 2002. The case, which was recently brought back to attention, in BET’s new doc-series No Limit Chronicles, proved controversial, with two key witnesses recanting their 2018 testimonies, alleging that they were pressured into identifying Miller as the shooter by both police and prosecutors.

While Miller has always maintained his innocence, his lawyers have been unsuccessful in appealing the conviction on multiple occasions. Now, Kim Kardashian – who finished her first year of law school at the start of 2020 – has stepped in to see if she can help free Miller and “find the truth behind this tragedy.”

She wrote on Twitter: “True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids. My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

Want to know more about C-Murder? We’ve got you covered.

Family ties

Born Corey Miller on March 9, 1971, C-Murder grew up in the Calliope Projects in New Orleans, Louisiana. He’s the brother of music mogul Master P and Platinum-selling rapper Silkk The Shocker. He’s also the uncle of rapper/actor Romeo (fka Lil’ Romeo) and former boyfriend of singer Monica. He’s released nine solo albums, including three on Master P’s hugely successful No Limit Records. His debut album, 1998’s ‘Life Or Death’, has sold over a million copies to date. He was also a part of the groups TRU (alongside Master P and Silkk The Shocker) and 504 Boyz (with Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mystikal and Krazy).

Snoop Dogg

C-Murder’s biggest hit came in the form of 1999’s ‘Down 4 My Ns’, a diss record aimed at Death Row Records and CEO Suge Knight, featuring Snoop Dogg and New Orleans rapper Magic. Following the murder of labelmate 2Pac in 1996, Snoop became disgruntled with the way he was being treated at Death Row and wanted off the once dominant powerhouse. In 1998, Master P sat down with Knight – who at the time was serving a nine-year prison sentence for a probation violation relating to a fight in Las Vegas the night 2Pac was shot – and negotiated Snoop’s release, signing him to No Limit.

Knight wasn’t happy that his marquee artist was no longer a part of his label, which led to bad blood between him and Snoop. ‘Down 4 My Ns’, which appeared on both C-Murder’s ‘Trapped In Crime’ and Snoop Dogg’s ‘No Limit Top Dogg’ albums, was a warning shot aimed at Knight.

Other ventures

In the early 2000s, C-Murder founded his own record label, TRU Records, which was first distributed through No Limit, before partnering with various other labels, including Koch, Asylum, and Venti Uno. He has appeared in a number of movies, including No Limit’s 1999 film Hot Boyz and boxing drama Undisputed, which starred Wesley Snipes and Ving Rhames. He’s also an accomplished author, having published three novels including 2007’s Death Around The Corner.

His controversial case

In September 2003, C-Murder was convicted of the January 18, 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas at the Platinum Club, a since-closed nightclub in Harvey, Louisiana. Thomas, who was taking part in a rap battle at the club, is reported to have bumped into someone from C-Murder’s entourage after stepping off stage, causing a fight involving the No Limit rapper.

According to eye-witness testimony, C-Murder is alleged to have shot Thomas through the heart from close range with a single gunshot. The rapper, who was 30 at the time and is now 49, was convicted of Thomas’ murder by a Jefferson Parish jury on September 30, 2003. The conviction was later tossed out after prosecutors withheld the information that some of their key witnesses had criminal records. C-Murder was retried in 2009, when he was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

New revelations

New revelations surfaced in 2018, when two witnesses from the night of the shooting recanted their testimonies. The first witness, Kenneth Jordan, came forward and claimed to have been coerced by detectives to name C-Murder as the gunman in the killing. “I know that the individual who I saw shoot the gun was not Corey Miller,” Kenneth said in a statement.

The second witness, Darnell Jordan, who was working security on the night of the shooting, claimed police “tricked” him into identifying C-Murder as the shooter. He said authorities arrested and detained him as a material witness until he agreed to testify against the rapper in his original 2003 trial. “I am certain that Corey Miller did not shoot Steve Thomas,” he wrote in a statement.

Can Kim K help the embattled rapper secure his freedom? In the meantime, if you want to learn more about C-Murder, his case, and No Limit Records, you can watch the first episode of BET’s No Limit Chronicles here.