NME‘s Radar Roundup is your weekly reminder of the rule-breaking rising artists you cannot afford to ignore right now. From interviews to reviews and track recommendations, this is where you’ll met your favourite new artist.

Interviews

Each week, we meet the most exciting new names in the game. This week we meet Dublin’s Silverbacks, catch up with London punk duo Bob Vylan and chat with Earl Sweatshirt collaborator, Liv.e.

Silverbacks The Dublin band’s upcoming debut album ‘Fad’ is full of excitable, guitar-giddy moments that call back to the likes of The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more – bands who made the instrument cool again at the turn of the millennium. Read the full interview Ali Shutler

Bob Vylan Their new release ‘We Live Here’ flirts with hardcore, grime, hip-hop and beyond, but their frustration and outrage is constant and spectacular. Frontman Bobby Vylan tells NME about bypassing streaming services, the music industry’s scramble to cover their backs, and the being told that their message was “too extreme”. Read the full interview Thomas Smith

Liv.e Liv.e’s songwriting has become sharper than ever. Fusing ’70s funk grooves with single-line refrains and building on previous releases, which featured soul and Southern hip-hop influences with hazy lofi production. Her upcoming album is set to be a dreamy, dazzling thing. Read the full interview Luke Morgan Britton