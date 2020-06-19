NME‘s Radar Roundup is your weekly reminder of the rule-breaking rising artists you cannot afford to ignore right now. From interviews to reviews and track recommendations, this is where you’ll met your favourite new artist.

Interviews

Each week, we meet the most exciting new names in the game. This week, High Vis talk post-punk anguish, Folly Group make a bilstering arrival and we meet Glasto’s next hero, R.A.E.

High Vis High-Vis have been building up a cultish reputation on the London DIY scene, their taut, barbed post-punk leaner and more direct than almost anything else around. Their 2019 album ‘No Sense No Feeling’ has shades of U.S. post-hardcore in its Fugazi-like bounding rhythms and sharp left turns, and the spectres of classic U.K. post-punks like Wire and Joy Division loom large throughout. Read the full interview Luke Cartledge

Folly Group If the rampant maximalism and aggression wasn’t obvious enough sonically in the London collective’s pulsating new single ‘Fewer Closer Friends’, the accompanying visuals of a naked guy headbutting a leopard sure make a bold enough statement for this emerging group. Read the full interview Becky Rogers

R.A.E The South-East London artist has been crowned the winner of Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition – landing her a spot at next year’s festival. NME speaks to the rising star about winning this year’s slot, her love of the ’90s and how Stormzy’s mammoth headline set continues to inspire her. Read the full interview Rhys Buchanan

Reviews Never let a killer release fly under the radar: get our verdict on Sydney teens’ The Lazy Eyes stellar debut EP, the wonky new work from Jockstrap and Spacey Jane’s spritely debut album The Lazy Eyes – ‘EP1’ Their blend of vintage instrumentation and explorative feel-good rhythms has lead to comparisons in Tame Impala and King Gizzard. Sure, these names are flung at every new group in their field, The Lazy Eyes debut EP does encapsulate the magic of such heavyweights, packing all signs of another psych giant Key track: ‘Tangerine’ Read the full review Rhys Buchanan Jockstrap – ‘Wicked City’ How on earth does one describe this new EP by Jockstrap? There’s such a lot packed in here: flabby dubstep basslines rubbing up against light-footed piano turnarounds, pirouetting vocal lines jostling for space with thunderous kicks, impressionistic lyrics that offer us snatches of narrative without ever betraying the record’s core thesis. Key track: ‘Robert’ Read the full review Luke Cartledge Spacey Jane – ‘Sunlight’ As huge as Spacey Jane sound on their debut album ‘Sunlight’, it’s never at the expense of their heartfelt honesty. All the jagged edges of conflicting genres are somehow smoothed out under their command and there’s not a moment of their ambitious vision that feels uncomfortable. Key track: ‘Good For You’ Read the full review Ali Shutler New Bangers NME’s New Bangers is our weekly updated playlist full of the essential new tunes you need in your life. Sault – ‘Bow’ The mystery of who’s behind the Sault moniker is yet to be fully solved. Songwriting credits suggest that acclaimed producer Inflo (Little Simz, Jungle) is in the driving seat, though there’s no interviews or statements to confirm why things are being kept on the downlow. It doesn’t really matter though, because the songs remain massive, and the new 20-track collection ‘Black Is’ is worth diving into this weekend. The Michael Kiwanuka-starring ‘Bow’ is an early highlight. Thomas Smith Listen: Spotify | Apple Music The Lazy Eyes – ‘The Seaside’ The Sydney teens’ debut EP – out today – is marvellous stuff. As you’d have read above, there’s hints of Tame Impala and King Gizzard, but ‘The Seaside’ is no retread of well-worn paths, there’s a naivety to the songwriting and fizzing production on display here. A killer anthem for 2020’s lost summer. Thomas Smith Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Tiana Major9 – ‘Lucky’ A few months back, the Londoner told NME that she was entering a new phase of her musicianship, and that we ought to start prepping for Tiana 2.0. The ‘reboot’ is a triumph if new single ‘Lucky’ is anything to go by. She retains the smokey vocals heard on previous jazz-infused material, but moves into new ground on this slinky pop number, reanimating the ’00s R&B scene in dazzling form. Thomas Smith Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Listen and subscribe to NME’s New Bangers: