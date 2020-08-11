Watch PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn play ‘Gimme a Minute’ and ‘Dead Weight’ for NME Home Sessions

PVRIS‘ upcoming album ‘Use Me’ is set to be a belter. The Massachusettsan rock band’s third full-length, due out at the end of the month, has already given us two killer singles in the form of electronic smasher ‘Gimme a Minute’, and dark-pop cut ‘Dead Weight’

The latter, the band’s vocalist Lynn Gunn has explained, is “about being a people pleaser, holding others up and never asking for anything back. Quite often that can be taken advantage of and it can be hard to set ‘no’/set boundaries. This feels amplified, especially as a woman. This song is about stepping into my power as a woman, shedding old skin and taking nurturing/caretaker feminine nature and turning it into a super power.”

For this week’s exclusive NME Home Session PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn joins us to play acoustic versions of both ‘Dead Weight’ and ‘Gimme a Minute’. Check out the video above to watch both songs.

