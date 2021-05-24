Spanish crime series Money Heist is quietly becoming one of the most underrated and essential shows on Netflix.

The series follows a group of robbers tasked with stealing buildings by occupying them, on behalf of a nameless boss, the Professor. Money Heist has drawn parallels with Ocean’s Eleven and Baby Driver, but has carved a fanbase entirely of its own.

Season four dropped over a year ago – and NME gave it four stars – but there’s already plenty to get fans thinking about what could come next in season five. Here’s everything we know so far.

Money Heist season 5 release date: when is the crime series returning to Netflix?

Season five will come in two instalments, with volume one released on September 3, 2021 and volume two on December 3, 2021.

Money Heist season 5 trailer: is there a teaser yet?

Netflix dropped an action-packed teaser on May 24, 2021, to go with its release date announcement. Watch below:

Money Heist season 5 cast: who is returning to the gang?

In season four, crucial gang member Nairobi died – but that doesn’t mean Alba Flores won’t be part of the next season.

In the same way that Berlin, Moscow and Oslo still appeared after they had all seemingly exited the show, there could be more on the horizon for Nairobi.

But in terms of who should theoretically still be billed for the upcoming season, there’s Álvaro Morte as the Professor – the boss holding the operations together.

Gang-wise, we could be seeing Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), Rio (Miguel Herrán), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Stockholm (Esther Acebo) and Helsinki (Darko Peric), as well as Enrique Arce as Arturo Román.

How many seasons of Money Heist will there be?

It’s been confirmed that the fifth season of Money Heist will be the last. A tweet from the official Netflix account said ‘THE HEIST COMES TO AN END. PART 5′ on July 31.

Previously, script coordinator Javier Gómez Santander told El Mundo that they hadn’t decided how long the show could last.

“With La Casa De Papel, we go game by game, like Simeone. Chapter by chapter, sequence by sequence, line by line,” he said. “We do not ever consider how long the show can last. If we got to know the scope of the phenomenon, we wouldn’t have thought to kill Berlin.”

Money Heist season 5 plot: what’s going to happen in the new episodes?

The official synopsis reads: “The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own.

“The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

Beyond the forward-thinking linear narratives, creator Álex Pina suggested there could be other spin-off stories on the horizon.

In an interview with Oprah Magazine, Pina said: “We do have many possibilities for some spinoffs, yes, and I think that’s thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters.

“We’ve always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design. So I think almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that we would like to see in a spinoff. We could watch any of them in other contexts.

Pina continued on the options for specific characters: “I think Arturito could have a black comedy. Berlin’s case for his own show is very clear – he’s a misogynist, a psychopath, egocentric, a narcissist, a delinquent, a rapist… but still there are lots of people who adore him, because he values friendship, loyalty or fraternity.

“From Nairobi to El Profesor… Denver is yet another character with his own charm. I would love to write all of them as spinoffs!”

‘Money Heist’ is streaming now on Netflix