Sex Education season two was only released in 2020, but fans immediately demanded Netflix commission a third. Over 40 million subscribers on the streaming platform watched the hit show’s freshman effort, making it one of Netflix’s most successful original productions ever

Starring Hugo actor Asa Butterfield and living legend Gillian Anderson (!), Sex Education resonated with viewers thanks to its frank and hilarious take on sex and relationships. Colourful characters like the flamboyant Eric and the quirky Lily embodied the show’s humour and heart perfectly. The series, by its very nature, is a learning experience. From STD advice to bedroom tips, Otis and Maeve’s therapy clinic has seen it all; allowing the show’s young audience to learn about sex in the process. Sex… Education – get it?

Luckily, with two seasons already under her belt, creator Laurie Nunn has confirmed that she is already busy working on a third batch of episodes. Here’s everything we know so far about Sex Education season three (SPOILERS for Sex Education season two below)…

Advertisement

Sex Education season three release date: when are Otis & Co. returning to Netflix?

Netflix initially confirmed there will be a third season, revealing the news with a video of Alistair Petrie – aka Principal Groff – reminding fans where things stand with the characters.

let’s talk about sex baby, let’s talk about season 3 (of Sex Education) pic.twitter.com/qvRIiXwp9B — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 10, 2020

Now, a number of first look images have been revealed which you can view below.

Advertisement

As for a release date, it has officially been confirmed that season 3 will drop on September 17, 2021 with eight new episodes.

The coronavirus pandemic originally halted production on series three with Deadline revealing in May 2020 that Netflix and Sex Education producer Eleven had set a hopeful target of August to get cameras rolling again. Eleven’s new parent company Sony Pictures Television later confirmed that formal production planning was underway.

Sex Education season three cast: who is returning to Moordale High?

There is no doubt Asa Butterfield will return as Otis Milburn; alongside his best friend Eric, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and ‘will-they-won’t-they’ love interest, Emma Mackey’s Maeve. Gillian Anderson’s fan favourite turn as Otis’ mum, Dr Jean Milburn, will return as well.

Most of the cast will also return for round three, including: Adam (Connor Swindells), Ola (Patricia Allison), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), Rahim (Sami Outalbali), Olivia (Simone Ashley), Ruby (Mimi Keene), Anwar (Chaneil Kular), Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu),Steve (Chris Jenks), Miss Sands (Rakhee Thakrar), Mr Hendricks (Jim Howick) Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), Mr Groff (Alistair Petrie) and Maureen Groff (Samantha Spiro), among others.

However, a handful of new cast members have been confirmed. Jemima Kirke has joined Sex Education and will be playing the new headmistress at Moordale, named Hope.

Cal, a new student who clashes with Hope, will be played by Dua Saleh – and Jason Isaacs will also be joining the cast as Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s “more successful/less modest older brother,” according to Netflix. Indra Ové who plays Elsie’s foster mum Anna has also been confirmed for season three.

SEX EDUCATION S3 CAST NEWS: ~@jemimakirke is joining as Moordale's new headmistress ‘Hope’

~Dua Saleh (@doitlikedua) is playing ‘Cal’, a student who clashes with Hope

~Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) is playing ‘Peter Groff’, Mr Groff’s more successful/less modest older brother pic.twitter.com/zkfGCm9hje — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 24, 2020

Sex Education season three plot: what will happen next?

At the end of the Sex Education season two, there were breakups and makeups.

Ola left Otis for Lily, Eric left Rahim for Adam and Otis professed his love to Maeve over voicemail. It’s a shame that Issac – Maeve’s new pal who moves into the trailer park she resides in – deleted the message before she got to hear it, but guess what? Netflix loves a cliff-hanger and this one left viewers desperate to know what happens next.

In an interview with LadBible, Laurie Nunn talked about where she would like to take the kids from Moordale High in a third instalment. ‘‘I always feel that teen shows should maybe stop before university,” she said. “Otherwise, you get to the point where people are 30-years-old and they’re playing teenagers.”

Now a plot synopsis for season three has been revealed which states: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

“Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

Complicated love triangles? Stressful university applications? Sounds like there is plenty of drama left for Sex Education season three. Where can we enrol?