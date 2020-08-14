Since forming in Australia in 1973, AC/DC have defied the odds time and again to become one of rock’s biggest success stories. The band’s iconic comeback album, ‘Back In Black’, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, is one of the best-selling albums in history. The band have aso churned out more bluesy rockers with some form of the word “rock” in the title than any other.

Every one of this song boasts big chords, big choruses and those signature Angus Young guitar solos – but some just stand out more than others. In the spirit of rock‘n’roll, here’s a definitive list of the whole rockin’ lot of ’em.