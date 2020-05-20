The ’80s was a strange time where seemingly anything was possible – even a movie based around the implausible premise that Arnie and Danny DeVito could be twins. They played long lost brothers Julias and Benedict, the result of a top secret genetics experiment. Separated at birth and brought up under very different circumstances, the physically mismatched duo go in search of their biological mother, getting into many scrapes (and japes) along the way. Sandwiched between 1987’s The Running Man and 1990’s Total Recall, Twins was a new genre for Arnie, not worthy of his top five, but very enjoyable all the same.

Most iconic one-liner: “It wasn’t his fault! The pavement was his enemy!”