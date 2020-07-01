STEM sells? Why the Australian government needs to rethink its shake-up of higher education

The country’s in a recession. Unemployment is skyrocketing. Young people are being hit the hardest. So what do you, the government, decide to do to help fix this mess? Make it more expensive to go to university, of course!

Welcome to Scott Morrison’s brand of economic recovery.

Let’s backtrack for a second. The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated huge sections of Australia’s economy. The service sector, particularly retail and hospitality, has been the hardest hit. And those are industries that tend to employ young people.

Despite the government’s attempts to keep jobs afloat with its JobKeeper wage subsidy program, the unemployment rate has increased to 7.1 per cent. Youth unemployment though is at 16.1 per cent.

But the real situation is even direr when you factor in the youth participation rate – that is, how many young people are actually looking for jobs, as well as in the workforce. Only 62.9 per cent of young people are participating in the labour force. In other words, it’s bleak out there for young people.

On its own, this is a huge problem. The long-term impacts of unemployment can be devastating. Even when people do re-enter the workforce, their wages are often lower and they work fewer hours.

It’s also a policy failure. The Australian government isn’t responsible for the pandemic, but it does have plenty of tools up its sleeve to help people during a crisis. Funding stimulus measures, large-scale infrastructure programs, and investing in training and higher education are all ways the government could step in to help young people during this time.

Which brings us to the university sector, another area that’s been devastated by the pandemic. Australian universities are highly reliant on international students, largely due to decades of underfunding by state and federal governments. Higher education is now the country’s third-largest export.

But with international travel shut down, universities have lost a key source of revenue. Meanwhile, international students left stranded in Australia have been denied access to the government’s welfare programs, forcing them to rely on charity and goodwill to get through the crisis.

The government has also shown an unwillingness to support universities with its JobKeeper scheme. In fact, it’s changed the rules three times to stop them from accessing it. The end result? Hundreds of job losses across the sector and dozens of courses being slashed.

“The shake-up doesn’t put any new money into higher education. It keeps unis on a trajectory of decline”

Academics and students have been begging the government to step in and do something to avoid the sector’s wholesale destruction. Two weeks ago, the education minister did finally unveil a university reform package. The only problem is… it will probably make things worse.

Rather than investing more money into the system or even offering a temporary lifeline to help with the impact of the pandemic, the government announced a significant overhaul of the way unis are funded. But here’s the kicker: they won’t be getting more cash.

The initial headlines on the new funding system basically just reflected the government’s spin. This new system was apparently all about encouraging students to study less arts, law and commerce degrees, and instead enrol in science, technology and engineering because that’s where the jobs apparently are.

To help make sure that happened, the government announced it would be more than doubling the amount students would have to pay for degrees in the humanities, while reducing the cost of degrees in science and technology, among others. The idea is that students would be deterred from enrolling in expensive degrees.

There’s a lot of problems with this approach.

Firstly, the shake-up doesn’t put any new money into the system. It won’t stop universities from firing staff or cutting courses. It keeps them on a trajectory of decline.

Secondly, all students lose out. Even those who might end up paying less for their degrees will suffer because total government funding is actually going down. Overall, the burden of funding is shifting more to students but because the government is cutting back its spending, the quality of education isn’t going to improve.

Third, the government’s stated goal of having fewer people enrol in the humanities is unlikely to be achieved. In fact, universities may actually enrol more humanities students because the new funding system encourages them to: they get more money from the student fees.

And finally, the whole premise of the government’s reforms doesn’t stack up. There’s no evidence that students who study science and maths, for example, are more employable than students who study the arts.

“We have a higher education system crying out for more funding, that could train young people and provide them with the skills they need for future jobs”

In fact, humanities graduates have an employment rate of 91 per cent, higher than science and maths.

So where does that leave us? We have a huge youth unemployment crisis. We have a higher education system crying out for more funding, that could train young people and provide them with the skills they need for future jobs. And we have a government that is going out of its way to make the problem worse.

The good news is that we know how to navigate our way through this. We’ve done it before. We need to invest in higher education. We need to create publicly funded jobs to help people during this crisis. It’s not that hard. It’s time we did it.