When Nick Van Bakel of Afrobeat quintet Bananagun first heard he’d landed a record deal, he was stoned. He’d finished a day on his summer job pitching tents in the Victorian bush, and was smoking a joint with his fellow labourers when the UK indie label Full Time Hobby called to sign him.

“They were like ‘Oh hey, is this a bad time?’… and I was like ‘Yeah, sounds good!” he recalls to NME.

“I just kept on repeating, ‘Sounds good, sounds good, sounds good’.”

After the phone call’s meaning had set in, the Melbourne songwriter was troubled by the prospect of leaving behind the independent DIY ethos he had believed for years. But Van Bakel realised he had never really belonged in the first place.

“I felt really alienated when we started, because the punk thing is so big in Melbourne,” he says. “Especially in my friend circle. I’d wear a paisley shirt to a punk gig, and people would be like, ‘Pfff, nice shirt mate’.”

Bananagun “are a party unto ourselves. Rogue operators,” he says.

Van Bakel has taken that alienation to heart, making a permanent rural migration to Daylesford, on the edge of Wombat State Forest in regional Victoria. “I’m generally kind of a non-tech guy. I like the simple hobbit life. Out in the country, growing your own vegetables,” he explains.

The Luddite attitude also bleeds into his music. Bananagun channel old-school psychedelia through the Afrobeat rhythms of Fela Kuti and Os Mutantes. But Van Bakel’s music doesn’t share the political potency of his musical inspirations, tending instead to woozy lyrical mantras more akin to Wayne Coyne-esque drug anthems. Bananagun’s debut album, ‘The True Story Of Bananagun’, thrives off a starry-eyed teenage connection to its exotic influences. Asked about the idea that their music could be construed as cultural appropriation, Van Bakel is withering.

“I thought about that,” he says. “But people that say that sort of shit have just sort of got nothing better to do anyway. I don’t really care what they think. All music is really culturally appropriated from Africa anyway… I think it’s good to be able to shine a light on that culture.”

When NME meets Van Bakel on a Brunswick street, he’s dressed in a moss green coat, and sports a manicured mop of brown hair. The singer-songwriter is adapting to his first press cycle for the release of the band’s debut album: he doesn’t mind the interviews, apart from questions about the meaning behind its title.

He still answers, though: “I just thought it might hook people. Like ‘‘The True Story Of Bananagun’? What’s the mystery here? I wanna get involved’. It’s just meant to be funny.”

Bananagun do have a story to tell, though. After spending his late teenage years with Geelong psych outfit The Frowning Clouds, Van Bakel and his bandmates grew tired of being tarred with a ’60s revivalist brush. The Geelong scene at the time was populated by a number of other nostalgic bands, many featuring the myriad future members of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Van Bakel took two years off music after his former band dissipated, waiting for his younger cousin Jimi Gregg to come of age to start a new one.

During the interim, the array of sounds often unfortunately pigeonholed into the shorthand of “world music” began to capture his imagination. Van Bakel also became obsessed with obscure percussion instruments, often attempting to craft his own.

On ‘True Story’, you can hear the Brazilian cuíca drum (designed to mimic the sounds a possum makes), incessant güiro scratching (crickets, in Van Bakel’s mind) and a ratchet crank turning. The sounds he envisioned were taken from the natural world, a creative cornucopia for the hippy-ish songwriter. Van Bakel’s lifelong love of serenity resulted in him taking on a series of gardening jobs, then studying horticulture at TAFE.

“I just always liked and felt comfortable in trees and on bushwalks. I’d take magic mushrooms and look at trees and see how everything was fractal. Every aspect of life is fractal like that. It’s just a really good marriage. Everything meets there for me,” he explains.

Van Bakel goes glassy-eyed remembering summer days in Daylesford, when he would amble down to a local spring and listen to the ecosystem.

“On a hot afternoon, there are crickets that sound like Brazilian percussion,” Van Bakel said, dancing in his seat. “And then these banjo frogs that are like, ‘Bo bo bo bo’. Birds that ‘caw caw’. I wanted to get one of these Zoom recorders and record all that, and chop it all up and arrange it into and make music.”

Bananagun initially formed as a trio, with Gregg and Van Bakel’s to-be wife, Stella Rennex. That soon ended when they separated.

“I got the wedding ring back off her today,” he laughs darkly. “We were together four years, got married, we were both in the band together – it was real awesome. Then, suddenly she was like, ‘This is all too much’. That fucked me up a bit at the time.”

Van Bakel didn’t want to tarnish the gaiety of Bananagun with an album of heartbreak when the band reformed as a quintet, and so kept the lost love to one song: ‘Out Of Reach’, where it’s couched in blaring saxophone and a gunshot patter of conga percussion. He wrote tens of other songs about the breakup, though, and is keeping them for a future solo album: “I don’t really want Bananagun to be about that, I want it to be an uplifting thing.”

Most of the other lyrics written for ‘True Story’ operate under the philosophy that less is more, inspired by the ’60s counterculture band The Monks. ‘People Talk Too Much’’s guitar-scratch centres around sentence fragments articulating Van Bakel’s life credo: “Money talks to people / People talk too much.”

“I’m pretty introverted and I feel like… small talk is pretty tedious sometimes,” Van Bakel explains. “Money talks to people and people talk that language too much. People base their life about money way too much is probably just the sentiment. But also the sentiment of: stop dressing shit up, and just say what you want to say.”

Sometimes Van Bakel’s naive style backfires. The lysergic ‘She Now’, a song about an old friend’s gender transition, had to be rewritten in the recording process because producer John Lee advised him it could cause offence. Someone walked out of a pre-album gig when Bananagun played it.

“I didn’t want it to be provocative or insulting or anything like that,” Van Bakel says. “It was such a touchy subject, and I just felt like I wanted to take the heat off it. There’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to say it so simply: ‘He wants to be a she now’… I just wanted it to be a celebration of this transformation, of someone fully realising themselves.”

Van Bakel’s highest ambition for Bananagun is an artful life, rather than commercial success. He wants to pivot the band toward working with field recordings, and speaks vividly of an idea to create a band “ranch” or commune for them to live in and record daily. Van Bakel’s energy makes you believe him in his vision.

“I really want to be able to give the guys in the band an adventure and do something fun with our lives,” he says. “Then we can be older and be like, ‘We saw a lot of the world and made heaps of music and that made people happy’. I’d love to help people as much as possible but I don’t know how music ties into all of that. I hate making plans.”

Bananagun’s ‘The True Story Of Bananagun’ is out now.